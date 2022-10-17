Adrian Daniel Bolton, 76 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Second Baptist Church, 1201 Main St., Lexington, MO, 64067. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Doris Bolton. Memories of Adrian and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.

LEXINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO