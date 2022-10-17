Read full article on original website
Nellie Myrtle (Starkebaum) Logue
Nellie Myrtle (Starkebaum) Logue, 93 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memorial Park in Lexington, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Senior Center. Memories of Nellie and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
James Bobby “Bob” Colbert
James Bobby “Bob” Colbert, 87 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Bob was born in Bloomfield, MO to the late Edmond and Pearl Colbert. He spent most of his younger years in Glasgow, MO. He served in the United States Navy from 1954 - 1958. Later in years, he drove a truck delivering tobacco to Weston, MO, working for farmers and later drove a semi over the road. Later in life he purchased his own semi and drove over the road.
Adrian Daniel Bolton
Adrian Daniel Bolton, 76 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Second Baptist Church, 1201 Main St., Lexington, MO, 64067. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Doris Bolton. Memories of Adrian and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
Ray County Commission meets Thursday
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, October 20. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to issue a court order to proclaim October 20, 2022, as Richmond Chamber of Commerce Day 75th anniversary. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
Duane R. Hayward
Duane R. Hayward, 75, of Aullville, died October 18, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Higginsville. He will be buried in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Brand Cemetery.
Initial appearance for Columbia man accused of arson, drug allegations
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Columbia man makes an initial appearance in court today. Court records indicate Malcolm Dwayne Bush is scheduled to appear in Boone County court on allegations of arson, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bush was denied bond Friday. Court is scheduled at...
