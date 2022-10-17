Read full article on original website
Related
19 Jokes About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
Some of these may be harsh, but they aren't completely off base.
Kingsport Times-News
Death by dementia and the reshaping of memory
I remember the idyllic days, chasing each other on the South Carolina beach, falling into the Atlantic with our clothes on like Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr in “From Here to Eternity.”. I remember the night he proposed and the day we married, promenading arm in arm through the...
Comments / 0