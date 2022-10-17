No record of the history of Miami Springs could be complete without recognizing the fabulous Rhodes Brothers. In the 1960’s Ruey, Tom, John & Eddie Rhodes moved with their family from their Columbus Ohio home to South Florida & soon became one the most beloved groups ever to be based in Miami Springs. They appeared on the Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin & Mike Douglas Shows. They also performed at The Green Mansions Mau Mau Lounge in Miami Springs and the Crossway Inn on LeJeune Road and on several Jerry Lewis Telethons. They had their own club at the Merchandise Mart just south of Miami International Airport and operated the restaurant concession at the Miami Springs Country Club. Later Eddie operated Eddie’s Riverside Grill on Canal St in Miami Springs.

