SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the launch of its Nonprofit Program, an offering that provides access to Planet imagery and support services specifically for nonprofits and non-governmental organizations (NGOS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005383/en/ In line with Planet’s mission to use space to help life on Earth and in effort to enable more impactful uses of Planet’s data, the offering addresses two traditional challenges facing nonprofits – limited budgets and resources, and the infrastructure and technical expertise to analyze the data. The goal is that by providing more accessible data products and technical support services, the Nonprofit Program will help users better extract information and create applications that power decisions and enable action.

