Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
USDA Proposes a Plan to Cut Poultry-Related Salmonella illnesses
USDA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing a new comprehensive series of actions that could reduce the number of illnesses caused by salmonella in poultry products. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
KMZU
Financially Distressed Farmers Getting Help from USDA
USDA - More farmers will be able to stay on the farm and continue farming thanks to help from USDA funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. USDA's Gary Crawford has more on how the Department of Agriculture is assisting these producers:
KMZU
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion...
salestechstar.com
Cogito Announces an AI-Informed Personalized Coaching Solution to Support Frontline Professional Development
The new module automates the creation of personalized growth plans, streamlines coaching preparation for team leaders and provides continuous feedback to employees. Cogito, the leader in real-time coaching and guidance for the enterprise, announced a new and enhanced solution targeted at improving the employee experience for frontline teams. The Personalized Coaching features are designed to better support employees in handling complex customer service inquiries and focus on professional development based on each agent’s skills.
KMZU
Water Levels Low on Several Major Rivers. Could Slow Grain Traffic.
USDA - Water levels on several major rivers are falling to levels that could pose problems for grain barge navigation. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
nationalhogfarmer.com
Labor shortage provides golden opportunities
Steve Meyer, Partners for Production Agriculture, said in a conference a couple of weeks ago there are two jobs for every worker today in the United States. It is an employee marketplace. Every industry is struggling to find enough people to fill open roles, not just agriculture. Restaurants have shorter...
Planet Launches Nonprofit Program to Empower Mission-Driven Organizations with More Access to Timely, Global Satellite Data
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the launch of its Nonprofit Program, an offering that provides access to Planet imagery and support services specifically for nonprofits and non-governmental organizations (NGOS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005383/en/ In line with Planet’s mission to use space to help life on Earth and in effort to enable more impactful uses of Planet’s data, the offering addresses two traditional challenges facing nonprofits – limited budgets and resources, and the infrastructure and technical expertise to analyze the data. The goal is that by providing more accessible data products and technical support services, the Nonprofit Program will help users better extract information and create applications that power decisions and enable action.
monitordaily.com
The Technology & Partnership Sparking Innovation in Finance
Change is afoot in the equipment finance industry. From embedded finance to fintech expansion and intrapreneurship, innovation begins with curiosity. In this Monitor exclusive, Susan Carol explores the industry’s next chapter with several leaders who are sparking its evolution. Embedded finance with shared predictive data and machine learning is...
Technology Rental Plans Emerge As Affordable Business Option
The growth of remote work in recent years has accelerated the tendency for more flexible company structures that embrace digital technology and decentralized organization. Alongside this trend, businesses are adapting their approach to procurement and ownership, with demand for rental and subscription models matching the new focus on flexibility and agility.
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
ROCKFORD, Ill. & RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005048/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bonaventure and Project Destined Announce Strategic Partnership to Grow the Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, announced its partnership with Project Destined. Bonaventure’s partnership will support Project Destined and its mission to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate to students from underserved communities. Since its founding in 2016, Project Destined has worked with more than 4,500 participants in 35 cities across the U.S., the United Kingdom and Europe. Bonaventure welcomes its Fall 2022 mentee group from Georgetown University, Howard University, George Mason University, Virginia State University and George Washington University. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005310/en/ Bonaventure HQ welcomes their first class of Project Destined mentees on October 19, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
Construction blueprint for ‘best practice’
A global initiative has been launched with the aim of compiling best practice for the building and construction industry in topics such as sustainability, the skills shortage, and mental health. Launched by the Australian-based Master Builders Victoria (MBV) and RMIT university in Melbourne, the project will be looking at innovation...
Comments / 0