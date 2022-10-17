Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
NHL
Goal of the Season? Suzuki's nasty flip, Rakell's no-look early entries
Canadiens captain takes page out of Datsyuk's book, Penguins forward uses sixth sense. Nicholas Suzuki skates in on a penalty shot, makes a beautiful move and chips the puck over the pad, extending the Canadiens lead to 5-0 in 2nd. 00:31 •. The only thing better than one ridiculously incredible...
NHL
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
NHL
ARI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens picked up their second straight win on Thursday night with a 6-2 triumph over the Coyotes. Goaltender Jake Allen was back between the pipes after welcoming his third child with his wife, Shannon. The Allens are now the proud parents of three daughters. Martin St-Louis' squad...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Swarm Sharks in 5-2 Win
Oliver Wahlstrom scores a pair, Casey Cizikas sizzles and Semyon Varlamov picks up first win of the season. The New York Islanders were circling on Tuesday night. Despite falling behind 1-0 to the San Jose Sharks in the first period, the Islanders kicked their game up a level, scoring five of the next six goals en route to a decisive 5-2 win at UBS Arena.
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL
Return to form: Stars forward Tyler Seguin is feeling like his old self
Swagger is a big part of the Tyler Seguin cake. In fact, it might be the biggest part. Sure, it seems like the frosting at times, but the confidence, the belief, the swagger is what helps Seguin be Seguin. So when several injuries started to eat away at his mental...
NHL
Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid help Oilers hand Hurricanes first loss of season
EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Thursday. Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and assist, and Jack Campbell made 36 saves for the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
Eichel scores twice in Golden Knights win against Jets
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel scored two goals for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. "We had a good start," Eichel said. "We came out and played well in the first 20, and we were able to find a way to win from there."
NHL
NHL, 32 teams release Diversity & Inclusion report
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL) and its 32 Clubs released a comprehensive report, 'Accelerating Diversity & Inclusion: NHL Report on Strategies, Initiatives and Progress,' highlighting intentional efforts to promote positive social change within the sport. The comprehensive report, which was presented to the Board of Governors earlier...
NHL
Ontario homecoming: Seven Stars will be playing in familiar territory
The Stars are bringing the party to Toronto tonight. With seven Ontario natives, plus adopted-son Jason Robertson, there will be a ton of storylines to watch when the Stars play against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. "You can feel the excitement when you come here, a lot of Ontario guys,...
NHL
BLOG: Dickinson Finding Role with New Team
Head coach Luke Richardson describes Dickinson's role as a player who creates speed and causes havoc for his opponents. After helping the Blackhawks secure their first victory against San Jose on Saturday night, Jason Dickinson is begining to find his role on his new team, and is his new city.
NHL
On Campus: Early look at Hobey Baker Award field
NHL first-round draft picks Cooley, Hughes could be in running for NCAA player of year. The 2023 Hobey Baker Award won't be handed out until April, but it's not too early to look at some of the top candidates for the trophy given annually to the best men's player in NCAA Division I hockey.
