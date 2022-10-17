Read full article on original website
Corn Crop Production Forecasts Lowered Domestically and Globally
USDA - USDA made adjustments down for both our nation's and the world's production of corn in its latest forecasts. USDA's Rod Bain has more in this report:
Financially Distressed Farmers Getting Help from USDA
USDA - More farmers will be able to stay on the farm and continue farming thanks to help from USDA funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. USDA's Gary Crawford has more on how the Department of Agriculture is assisting these producers:
USDA Proposes a Plan to Cut Poultry-Related Salmonella illnesses
USDA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing a new comprehensive series of actions that could reduce the number of illnesses caused by salmonella in poultry products. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
Water Levels Low on Several Major Rivers. Could Slow Grain Traffic.
USDA - Water levels on several major rivers are falling to levels that could pose problems for grain barge navigation. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
U.S. soy harvest 63% complete, corn 45% after mostly dry week -USDA
The U.S. soybean harvest was 63% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 60% and the five-year average of 52% as farmers took advantage of mostly dry weather for fieldwork.
Crop Progress Report | October 17, 2022
The USDA released its 29th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. Here's a look at changes in the corn, soybean, and winter wheat crops around the country.
U.S. Response to Ukraine Ag Challenges
USDA - What are some of the ways our nation and its Agriculture Department are addressing challenges to ag in Ukraine, and in turn, our national and global food security, and markets? USDA's Rod Bain reports:
Programs Supporting Local and Regional Food System Development
USDA - USDA is utilizing a variety of new and existing programs in efforts to grow local and regional food systems and educated producers who wish to be part of these types of markets. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion...
Fall is a key culling decision time for cow-calf operations
Being an extension economist in a feeder cattle state, I don’t know how many times I have said, “This calf market needs some green grass!” Nothing fuels calf prices like spring pasture and the opposite typically occurs in the fall. As pasture growth comes to a close, the full impact of feed prices are felt and calf prices almost always pull back. With spring feeder cattle futures in the $190’s back in late summer, I was optimistic that calf prices might hold serve as we moved into fall. But, those spring futures prices have declined by about $15 per cwt and the calf market has dropped by a bit more than that. This can be easily seen in the price chart below. Seasonal lows in calf markets typically occur in October or November, so we are likely approaching that point as I write this.
Soybean residue value
Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
Producers are increasingly altering their fall schedules to implement cover crops
As producers work to harvest their cash crops this fall, some will also be turning their attention to another. Cover crops, which can be a grass, legume or brassica, are seeded for both on-farm and natural resources benefits. Those benefits include reduced soil erosion, improved soil health, improved weed control and nutrient availability for the next cash crop, water quality protection and improved bottom line for the operation.
Lithos Decarbonizes Farmland, the Foundation of the World’s Food Supply, While Scaling Carbon Removal and Improving Soil Health and Crop Yield
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Lithos, an agricultural carbon removal company, today announced it has secured $6.29 million in capital to scale deployment of its enhanced rock weathering process for transforming farmland into carbon capture centers while increasing crop yields. The seed round investment was led by Union Square Ventures and Greylock Partners with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, and climate and agriculture funds Carbon Removal Partners, Fall Line Capital, the Carbon Drawdown Initiative, and Cavallo Ventures. Lithos represents both Greylock Partners’ and Bain Capital Ventures’ first-ever climate investment. The company plans to use the capital for expanding its team, to fulfill its current waitlist, expand to additional farms and geographies, and acquire additional raw materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005311/en/ Lithos co-founders (Photo: Business Wire)
USDA: 2022 corn production down 8% from last year
U.S. corn production is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels for 2022, down 8 percent when compared to last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s latest Crop Production report, issued Oct. 12. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, the USDA predicts corn yields will average 171.9...
Public meeting set on USDA’s plan to propose considerations to control Salmonella in Chicken
As promised, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has scheduled a public meeting to discuss its proposed framework that is designed to consider how to control certain Salmonella in poultry. The virtual meeting is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST time on Nov. 3 and will...
