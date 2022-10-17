ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Disaster strikes yet again, as Saints completely unravel in 2nd quarter of loss to Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Disaster often has been lurking around the corner for this New Orleans Saints team, waiting for the right moment to strike and sink the team’s hopes. Thursday night, disaster arrived late in the second quarter when — in the span of less than two minutes — the Saints went from leading the Arizona Cardinals by a touchdown to trailing by 14 points.
ARIZONA STATE
NOLA.com

Prep football: 3 players we’re watching Friday

The Wolves scored an impressive, 21-0 victory against Northshore with a big contribution from Davies, who rushed 24 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Davies has 729 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. This week, St. Paul’s goes on the road to face Mandeville. BRENDEN LEBLANC.
MANDEVILLE, LA

