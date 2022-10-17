Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
iheart.com
USDA cuts corn and soybean production forecasts in October WASDE report
Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.49 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 200.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 4.0 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 12.9 million acres. An estimated 12.5 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
Fall harvest, farmers: The latest casualties in supply chain disruptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall harvest for 2022 is well underway, and although farmers have been able to get their crops in without a problem, other issues outside of the field have made this a fairly difficult harvest season. Terry Vissing has been farming in southern Indiana for 50 years....
agupdate.com
Skipping grain dryer one benefit of dry season
A dry growing season is making what’s usually a favorite job in the combine seat not so fun for crop watcher Will Jones in northwestern Iowa. “Going on seven inches of rain for whole season is not very much,” he said while harvesting corn Monday morning, Oct. 17.
NASDAQ
U.S. soy harvest 63% complete, corn 45% after mostly dry week -USDA
The U.S. soybean harvest was 63% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 60% and the five-year average of 52% as farmers took advantage of mostly dry weather for fieldwork.
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
beefmagazine.com
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows
I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
U.S. winter wheat farmers plant into dust as Plains drought persists
CHICAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - With planting roughly halfway complete, the 2023 U.S. hard red winter wheat crop is already being hobbled by drought in the heart of the southern Plains, wheat experts said.
USDA Provides Relief to Thousands of Farmers Whose Operations Are Financially Struggling
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now giving debt relief to thousands of farmers who are struggling to make loan payments or are facing foreclosure. The department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that it has been aiding farmers through the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August. The act set aside $3.1 billion for “distressed borrowers” who are at risk of losing their farms.
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in August. The USDA provides loans to about 115,000 farmers and livestock producers who cannot obtain commercial credit. Those who have missed payments, are in foreclosure or are heading toward default will get help from the USDA. Financial difficulties for farmers may be caused by a variety of issues including drought and transportation bottlenecks. “Through no fault of their own, our nation’s farmers and ranchers have faced incredibly tough circumstances over the last few years,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The funding included in today’s announcement helps keep our farmers farming and provides a fresh start for producers in challenging positions.”
agupdate.com
Soybean residue value
Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
KMZU
USDA Proposes a Plan to Cut Poultry-Related Salmonella illnesses
USDA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing a new comprehensive series of actions that could reduce the number of illnesses caused by salmonella in poultry products. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
Turkey Prices Are 73% Higher Than Last Year and Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving, Commodities Strategist Says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
Agriculture Online
‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups
The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
modernfarmer.com
The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm
For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
KMZU
Water Levels Low on Several Major Rivers. Could Slow Grain Traffic.
USDA - Water levels on several major rivers are falling to levels that could pose problems for grain barge navigation. USDA's Gary Crawford has more:
Thanksgiving warning: Turkey prices are up
As the ongoing spread of the bird flu continues, the other white meat is expected to see price hikes and limited availability, with Thanksgiving turkeys expected to cost more than usual this year. According to the USDA, the price per pound of an 8 to 16-pound turkey is $1.99, up...
Farmland Scarcity and Rising Land Values Are Making It A Hot Investment Option
Determining the value of farmland can often be more complex than it is for other property types. In addition to factoring in interest rates and various macroeconomic conditions, you also have to consider food demand, supply constraints and commodity prices to fully understand the value of farmland. Fortunately, these factors,...
KMZU
Financially Distressed Farmers Getting Help from USDA
USDA - More farmers will be able to stay on the farm and continue farming thanks to help from USDA funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. USDA's Gary Crawford has more on how the Department of Agriculture is assisting these producers:
Comments / 0