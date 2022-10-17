William Edward Ivie, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. William Ivie Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, October 21, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO