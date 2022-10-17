Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
John Mosier, 62; incomplete
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Barbour, 65; incomplete
Michael A. Barbour, 65, of Newport, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Gilbo, 75; incomplete
William E. Gilbo, 75, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Ivie, 75; service October 22
William Edward Ivie, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. William Ivie Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, October 21, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sabra White, 66; incomplete
Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; incomplete
Frank John Hauman, Jr. 94, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Donna Quintanilla, 65; incomplete
Donna Quintanilla, 65, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ronnie Nixon, 74; service October 23
Ronnie Edward Nixon, 74, of Newport, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Peter Wysocki, 77; incomplete
Peter William Wysocki, 77, of Jacksonville, formerly of Carteret County, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at The Arc of Jacksonville. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Maxine Lynch, 86; service October 22
Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, in Newport, NC of natural causes. She was a resident of Carteret House and was surrounded by love every day and through the end. Maxine was the only child of Jarvis McLohon of Ayden, NC and Blanda Lee of Atlantic,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Jean Patterson, 86; service October 22
Jean Carol Patterson, 86, of Hubert, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her daughter’s home. The viewing will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 21 at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. The service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 22 at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Burial will be private.
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
neusenews.com
Update: Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on the scene, incident on Neuse Road
At 2:19, a trespassing call was reported. The incident happened across the street from 3776 Neuse Road. The first officer was on the scene at 2:41. At 2:49, two officers on the scene requested a supervisor. At 2:57, a deputy called in shots fired. Witnesses called and said deputies needed...
City of Jacksonville, Onslow Board of Elections being sued over current city ward system
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville and the Onslow County Board of Elections are being sued. Three residents are challenging the current ward system, claiming it’s racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. 9OYS spoke with both sides on this issue. The current ward system has been in place for over 30 years. Following the 2020 […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Work underway at new well site in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE — After years of planning, Bogue Banks Water Corp has begun work on a well on property it leases from the town in McLean-Spell Park. Town commissioners approved the lease in July 2021 after months of discussion and considerable opposition from some residents who didn’t want any development in the natural area park behind the recreation center.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Court Docket - Oct. 21
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN PWIMSD HEROIN BERRY,J 22CR 050680. 2 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M) BERRY,J 22CR 050686. 3 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE BERRY,J 22CR 050687. 4 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051930. 5 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL SELL METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051931. 6 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL...
carolinacoastonline.com
How to handle ‘stopping’ in vehicle beach driving and when ‘IT’ happens
We are just into the fall fishing season, and with bird nesting and turtle seasons over, many of our local beaches on Topsail, Bogue Banks, Cape Lookout, Ocracoke and the Outer Banks are open to beach vehicle driving with appropriate restrictions. Here in Emerald Isle where I live, there are...
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
carolinacoastonline.com
Thousands of fish throw themselves to their death on NC beach
Thousands of fish threw themselves to their death, jumping onto a popular North Carolina beach. Photos and videos posted online showed thousands of fish trying to escape a predator in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. All of them lay dead along the beach on Oct. 14, according to a post from Tradewinds Tackle.
carolinacoastonline.com
County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis
BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
