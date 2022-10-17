Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
everythinglubbock.com
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Does Lubbock Need a Getaway Like This for Beer Lovers?
My incredible daughter and her husband (who live in Florida) just celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past week, and in the midst of their celebration, I saw a Facebook story from her that made the old man insanely jealous. Apparently, they found a place in Orlando called "The Beer...
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture
One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
How Many New Toot ‘N Totum Locations Are Planned To Open In Lubbock?
It seems like Lubbock is rapidly becoming the Convenience Store capital of the known world, with only a few chains not represented here on the South Plains (looking at you, Wawa). With the infusion of Circle K locations, Stripes, United Express, 7-Eleven, and even an Allsup's Market near the Tech...
Peggy Sue’s former home in West Lubbock now on Airbnb
The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly's 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
Will Lubbock Starbucks Be Getting These New Machines?
A viral TikTok recently showed off the new cold bar machine system that Starbucks plans to use in their establishments. It is called the Siren System and apparently reduces the amount of time it takes to make frappuccinos by over 40 seconds. The system is designed to reduce the number...
Lubbock man’s toolbox stolen while at hospital for daughter battling cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas — A self-employed Lubbock resident, Teddy White, 47, said his daughter has battled Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, for almost three years. Now, his family faces another battle – his job was ripped from underneath him. White and his family were at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, when he realized his toolbox […]
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
SPOTTED: A Spooky Ghost Caught on Camera at a Lubbock Business
Now, there's a history of ghosts in Lubbock. Don't believe me? You can google 'haunted places in Lubbock' just as well as I can and find incident after incident of hauntings in our fine city. Here's an example of a ghost caught on camera written by internet and radio sensation...
Keeping animal control officers safe during road removal
After fatal Levelland crash, other South Plains animal control officers are feeling even more fearful than usual
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0