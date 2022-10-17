The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Speaking about new song "Fight Club" in a statement, R&B singer Baby Rose described it as a light switch moment, saying she felt the urge to "let go of what was for what could have been." There is a palpable sense of freedom and release in the song, a breezy yet weighted soul moment. "Fight Club" begins with Baby Rose, who has largely been quiet since the 2019 release of debut To Myself, reintroducing herself. "Haven’t seen you around here lately," she sings. "What do you wanna know?" She worked with Georgia Anne Muldrow, someone whose best work sits between the worlds of R&B, jazz, and funk making each one a little weirder than how she found it; the same applies to Baby Rose here. To Myself heralded the introduction of a great voice, one often compared to Nina Simone, but on "Fight Club" Baby Rose sounds less tied to the past and, instead, ready to run in her own lane.

