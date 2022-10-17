Read full article on original website
Song You Need: PIVOT Gang control the elements
A year and two months after the death of their in-house producer Squeak at 26, and more than five years after founding member John Walt was murdered at 24, PIVOT Gang is back with a refreshingly lighthearted posse cut called “Aang.” Technically, it’s the Saba-led Chicago rap crew’s first release as a full collective since their 2019 debut LP, You Can’t Sit With Us, though they all appeared at different points on last year’s En Route, a collaborative record from Squeak and group member MFnMelo shared shortly after the producer’s passing. The new song is produced by Saba with help from daedaePIVOT, features a verse each from Joseph Chilliams, Saba, Melo, and Frsh Waters (in that order), and includes additional vocals from Gaidaa and Maria Sanchez.
Smino shares new song “Matinee”
Smino has shared a new song called “Matinee.” It’s the second offering from his forthcoming album Love 4 Rent, following the record’s September lead single, “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole. “Matinee” is a characteristically chaotic jam from Smino, whose horny falsetto antics won us...
Malice K shares Clean up on Aisle Heaven EP
Malice K has shared his sophomore EP, Clean up on Aisle Heaven. The Pacific Northwest native has been slowly spreading his oddball energy to eastward with a similarly endearing brand of earnest pop pastiche to that of Lucy (aka Cooper Handy, the pride of Hadley, Massachusetts). The singles from this...
Song You Need: Jim Legxacy shares a heartbroken, party-starting collage with “dj”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Listening to Jim Legxacy's songs is like scrubbing through the voice memos of an artist who records whenever inspiration strikes. Tap. Here's a beach-side guitar perfect for a '00s Ja Rule beat. Tap. That's a shuffling Afrobeat rhythm Tap. Now we hear Jim Legxacy's voice, lilting and with the lingering tragedy of Tracy Chapman, unspooling loose thoughts and turning them into mantras. His music and assemblage of styles feel uniquely tied to South London, as much as Shibuya-kei's collage-like sound was a soundtrack for a specific time and place.
Song You Need: Baby Rose is ready to go again on “Fight Club”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Speaking about new song "Fight Club" in a statement, R&B singer Baby Rose described it as a light switch moment, saying she felt the urge to "let go of what was for what could have been." There is a palpable sense of freedom and release in the song, a breezy yet weighted soul moment. "Fight Club" begins with Baby Rose, who has largely been quiet since the 2019 release of debut To Myself, reintroducing herself. "Haven’t seen you around here lately," she sings. "What do you wanna know?" She worked with Georgia Anne Muldrow, someone whose best work sits between the worlds of R&B, jazz, and funk making each one a little weirder than how she found it; the same applies to Baby Rose here. To Myself heralded the introduction of a great voice, one often compared to Nina Simone, but on "Fight Club" Baby Rose sounds less tied to the past and, instead, ready to run in her own lane.
Tony Shhnow shares new song/video “Can’t Say I’m Broke”
On November 11, Tony Shhnow will return with a new full-length project called Plug Motivation. The title's nod to Jeezy's iconic mixtape series is a reflection of Tony Shhnow's deep Atlanta roots; emerging as a star of the plugnnb scene, Shhnow has spread his wings across seven projects released in the last 12 months, catching the ear of Brent Faiyaz, who appears on the remix of the Reflexions track "Don't Look At Numbers." (The pace is seriously crazy: Da World Is Ours 3 came out just this month).
Watch Wizkid’s “Bad To Me” video
Wizkid has shared a new visual treatment for “Bad To Me,” a single from his forthcoming LP, More Love, Less Ego. The record will arrive at a to-be-announced date in the near future via Starboy Entertainment, Sony Music International, and RCA Records. The track, released in mid-September, is...
Lil Baby rides out in his “Stand On It” video
Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he's in a celebratory mood in the "Stand On It" video. "Stand On It" charts Baby's rise from "Shootin' dice and selling weed" to a world of private jets and hero worship. There are shouts to friends as well as, if rumors are to be believed, a nod to some celebrity gossip. The "Stand On It" video skirts all that drama, instead showing the rapper riding dirt bikes around his hometown. Check it out above.
Lucrecia Dalt is unstuck in time
Lucrecia Dalt’s ¡Ay! opens with a celestial organ, followed by the sort of metallic synth chimes one might hear at the start of a Mario Kart race. The track that follows, “No Tiempo,” builds slowly, a double bass swelling to accommodate a clarinet and trumpet duo and, finally, Dalt’s subtly gorgeous alto crooning.
Bktherula wants you to vibrate higher
The 20-year-old rapping and singing phenomenon from Atlanta is on a mission to evolve while setting fans free in the process. The future of music will look a lot like Bktherula. The 20-year-old genre-blurring rapper/singer from Atlanta is emblematic of a new cohort of artists who, while reverent to their forebears, are mostly concerned with their own personal and artistic evolution above all else. They move forward and never back, no matter how tempting — and lucrative — it could be to retread their past steps.
Kelela celebrates Black rave culture with “Happy Ending”
Kelela has shared new song "Happy Ending." The club-ready song arrives a month after "Washed Away," the vocalist and producer's first new music in over four years. After the peaceful and cleansing "Washed Away," "Happy Ending" marks a return to the dancefloor for Kelela. The track is produced by LSDXOXO and features additional production from Bambii. The video, see below, is directed by Alima Lee and Kelela with the pair capturing a snapshot of Black rave culture in New York.
Monaleo is in the Halloween spirit for her gory “Body Bag” video
It's spooky season, and Monaleo is getting in the mood with her new song and music video "Body Bag." The Houston rapper attacks a beat with a melody straight out of the Halloween movies, sounding even more vicious and unrelenting than usual as she addresses the wannabees, nats, naysayers, and opps in her orbit. She truly does sound like a one-woman army — Freddie Krueger with better skin and nails, maybe? — and the music video visualizes Monaleo's taste for blood. She takes over a meatpacking district and floods the spot with carcasses both animal and human; yes, there's lots of blood, so maybe don't watch if you're squeamish.
The Rap Report: Baby Money deflects shots, Legend Yae croons through conflict, and more
There are moments on Baby Money’s “Tables Turn” calls for a bit of celebration — being in position to put money in people’s pockets, the plug he’s “main mans” with — but there’s a sense of sadness that hovers over this song like a dark cloud. “I been makin’ all this change to buy some more chains, it ain’t changin me ,” he raps over the twangy beat. “I thought the percs and drank work, but it ain’t change a thing.” They aren’t the most revealing or colorful lines, but the way they precede lines about shots being aimed at him and the brother he lost to the streets make it feel like Baby Money can’t even take the time to gather his thoughts. Success doesn’t come without battle scars.
Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge return as NxWorries for new song “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R.
Back in 2016, Anderson .Paak teamed up with Knxwledge for a duo called NxWorries and delivered Yes Lawd!, a project of velvet-trimmed neo-soul rap that really helped take the edge off the first months of the Trump presidency. Since then, .Paak has become a huge pop star with Silk Sonic, his Bruno Mars soul-pop duo that won a bunch of Grammys recently, so news on the NxWorries front has been fairly slim (save for a linkup on Knxweldge’s 2020 tape 1988 called “itkanbe[sonice].”) The drought ends today, with a new track from NxWorries called “Where I Go” featuring the venerable H.E.R.
Thaiboy Digital announces new album, shares Yung Lean collaboration “True Love”
Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital has announced details of a new album. Back 2 Life, the Stockholm-born artist's third solo effort and his first since 2020's My Fantasy World, is due out November 18 on YEAR0001. Today's announcement is accompanied by new song "True Love" featuring Yung Lean. Check it out below.
Boldy James confirms new album, shares “Flag On The Play” video
Boldy James has confirmed his fourth album in less than 11 months. Since this time last year, he’s dropped three collaborative projects — Super Tecmo Bo, Killing Nothing, and Fair Exchange No Robbery — with three different producers — The Alchemist, Real Bad Man, and Nicolas Craven — respectively. His next record,Mr. Ten08, is produced exclusively by Futurewave and is scheduled to arrive November 4.
Phoenix share new song “Winter Solstice”
Phoenix have shared the third single from their upcoming album Alpha Zulu, due November 4. The French band's new track is titled “Winter Solstice,” and comes with a German expressionist-style video directed by Warren Fu. Check it out below. As noted in a press release, “Winter Solstice” is...
Arooj Aftab shares live version of “Udhero Na” recorded in London
Arooj Aftab has shared a live version of her song “Udhero Na” recorded at London’s Barbican Centre this past June. She was joined on stage by featured artist Anoushka Shankar, plus musicians Maeve Gilchrist, Petros Klampanis, and Darian Donovan Thomas who all performed on Grammy-winner Aftab's TK album Vulture Prince. Watch the performance above.
Nosaj Thing and Toro y Moi link up on new track “Condition”
Three weeks away from the release of his next LP, Continua, Nosaj Thing has shared its fourth single. “Condition” features Chaz Bear (Toro y Moi) on vocals and piano, Amir Yaghmai on viola, and Mike Andrews on synth, as well as additional production from Sunny Levine. It follows the album’s August lead single “Blue Hour” feat. Julianna Barwick, and two September tracks — “We Are (우리는)” feat. HYUKOH and “Look Both Ways” feat. Pink Siifu — on the record’s release cycle.
