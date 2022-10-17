Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
MyWabashValley.com
Freeze Warning for Indiana, warming up starting Thursday
Mostly clear tonight with a low of 27. Mostly sunny and Thursday. Freeze Warning for our Indiana counties from midnight to 10 am EDT. Criteria is different in our Illinois counties, so no warning issued. 60s Thursday, then a stretch of 70 degree weather through Monday. The week looks great,...
wrtv.com
GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year
Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
953wiki.com
Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky Under Freeze Watch
Freeze Watch until October 18 at 10:00AM EDT by NWS Louisville KY. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
wjol.com
IDNR Warning Residents To Be Aware Of Deer While Driving
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning residents to be aware of deer while driving. It is deer mating season, which means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Last year, there were more than 14-thousand crashes involving deer in Illinois. Over 42-percent took place in October, November and December. Cook County had the most deer related crashes in 2021 with 493.
Parts of Indiana See Snow in October
Snow in October isn't a common occurrence in much of the Hoosier state, but it happened in some parts of Indiana!. Usually, in the Tri-State area, we see pretty mild temperatures throughout October. According to Weather.Gov Indiana typically sees an average of around 65 degrees in October for the high, and 45 degrees for the average low. On October 17th into the morning of October 18th, our area saw a Freeze Warning, where temperatures in some parts of the Tri-State dipped into the low-30s. However, some places north of the Tri-State woke up to snow on the ground!
Michigan Winter Storm Produces 18 Inches of Snow, Thousands Without Power
It looks like the winter season came early for some parts of Michigan. According to reports, the state saw more than a foot and a half of snowfall across parts of its Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. However, it wasn’t much of a fun, magical winter wonderland; thousands were left...
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
WANE-TV
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Has Returned to IL, IN, & KY Stores
Christmas has come early this year, as a popular treat from 2021 has returned to stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. I know that we haven't even gotten to Halloween yet, but it's never too early to talk about Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually, Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween. Last year, Little Debbie partnered up with an ice cream company called Hudsonville Ice Cream to create a mashup of the famous Christmas Tree Cakes and ice cream.
Data shows high Indiana eviction rates before, during pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS – New research shows Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates nationwide both before and during the pandemic. The data was collected by the Eviction Research Network, which is based at the University of California at Berkeley. Despite the roughly year-long national eviction moratorium, evictions in Indiana didn’t drop as much as they […]
Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?
You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
WCIA
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
