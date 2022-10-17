Read full article on original website
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Earlier this week longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson signed with the Ravens of Baltimore. Jackson provides speed and a much-needed vertical threat for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense. Lamar Jackson is actually the main reason DeSean chose to sign with the Ravens. ...
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has made a decision on Tuesday as to who will start at quarterback in the absence of starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera announced on Tuesday that veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Commanders this week for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.
As a sleepy and messy Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals drew to a close, the San Francisco 49ers made late-night headlines by trading for RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. In exchange, the Panthers are reportedly receiving 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks and a fifth-rounder in 2024.
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, TE Mark Andrews (undisclosed) was absent from the media-open section of practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is following up an elite 2021 season with another elite 2022 season. It was not made apparent why Andrews is out, who has been healthy all season. It could just be a veteran's rest day, but this situation is worth monitoring, especially seeing what his practice designation is on Thursday. With 455 yards and five touchdowns, Andrews is a gamechanger in fantasy football when healthy.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, WR Kadarius Toney was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Toney has had a laundry list of injuries this season, most recently a hamstring that kept him out. On the season, Toney has just two catches for zero yards. Even with his injuries keeping him away from the field, Toney has seemed to fall out of favor with the new regime. Toney still holds dynasty value with obvious talent and a new scene feeling imminent, but in re-draft leagues, Toney just can't be relied on to make an appearance or an impact.
Walker was removed from the game this past weekend late due to a concussion, but it appears he cleared all protocols. The Panthers designated Sam Darnold (ankle) to return from IR while Baker Mayfield is still sidelined due to his ankle injury. Walker should only be considered in deep 2-QB or superflex leagues this weekend.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, WR Elijah Moore of the New York Jets has requested a trade from the team. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Moore's frustration with his role and usage was cited by Rapoport, as Moore has seen less work as the season progressed. After a promising rookie campaign, Moore has seen limited use and had a Week 6 campaign without a catch. The Jets reportedly aren't interested in trading him, an idea similarly expressed when WR Denzel Mims requested a trade before the season, who is still with the Jets. If he were to get moved, Moore, a second-round pick, could see success immediately as a young, talented sophomore wideout.
Kenny Golladay (knee) was spotted slowly jogging at the Giants' practice on Thursday and doesn't seem close to returning to action, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Even if active, Golladay has done nothing when healthy this season to warrant usage in fantasy leagues. The former...
Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.
Mac Jones reportedly told teammates that his injured ankle has made progress to the point that he expects to play against the Bears on Monday night. Jones has missed the last two weeks following a high ankle sprain he suffered against Baltimore in Week 3. The Patriots practice for the first time on Thursday, so his status should be updated later on. Prior to going down, Jones had not been playing well, ranking 28th in the NFL in QBR. Conversely, Mac's fill-in Bailey Zappe has played admirably over the past three weeks throwing for just under 600 passing yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio. It is fair to wonder whether the New England coaching staff will hand the reigns back to Jones against Chicago, or give him another week to heal in a game Zappe's Pats should be able to win.
Allen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The Chargers take on Seattle in Week 7 before going on a bye in Week 8. Allen returning to practice is great news for fantasy managers, but the Chargers will likely be cautious with the bye week upcoming.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay did not practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Golladay has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out, but he was seeing very limited action beforehand. Since Golladay's two-catch, 22-yard game in Week 1, the former Lion has not caught a single pass this season. This does not change the dynamic of the Giants' passing game as Golladay has not been a factor.
The early indication is that the injury could be "fairly significant." Wilson seemed fine during Monday's game and even ran the ball a bit more than usual. Any extended absence would be a major blow to fantasy expectations for the Broncos' skill position players. Denver leadership went all in on Wilson this offseason and it has been nothing short of a gargantuan failure to this point. Brett Rypien is the current backup for this team.
Russell Wilson was 15-for-28 with 188 yards passing and one touchdown as the Broncos fell to the Chargers in overtime on Monday. Wilson tacked on four carries for 23 rushing yards in the losing effort. He came out surprisingly hot in this one starting 10-for-10 and hooking up with rookie TE Greg Dulcich on a busted coverage 39-yard score. It was all downhill after that, as Wilson reverted to his early-season form, missing receivers all over the place and giving his team virtually no chance to win. The Broncos' season has been an absolute disaster through six weeks and they are set to face the surprisingly surging Jets in Week 7. The $250 million dollar man needs to figure it out and he needs to figure it out fast.
Jameis Winston (back) will likely be active for Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals but only as an emergency QB3. Andy Dalton will be the starting QB for the Saints. (Ed Werder on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's hard to know if Winston will regain his starting role, as Dennis Allen seems...
Murray was active for the Broncos for the first time Monday night and received the most carries of any back on the team. While Melvin Gordon was ominously benched as the game progressed, it was Murray and not Mike Boone who took over the backfield. The 32-year-old averaged only 4.4 YPC but did look like his normal bruising self on a handful of runs. There is a legitimate chance that the Denver backfield now belongs to Murray, for what it's worth. He should be added in fantasy leagues across the board, though he will be hard-pressed to ever surpass RB3 status.
I’ve got a really cool job — but being the Director of Content for FantasyPros and BettingPros has a few drawbacks. For example, I used to do “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) sessions all the time on Twitter and sometimes in the FantasyPros Discord, but I rarely do them now. I just don’t have bandwidth, because I’m too busy pretending to be busy.
Olave was forced to miss Week 6 with a concussion. The 22-year-old rookie has been excellent to start the season, posting 389 yards and two touchdowns on 25 receptions so far. Fantasy managers should insert Olave back into their lineup .
