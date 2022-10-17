ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year. The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Come early and stay late for the 2024 eclipse in Arkansas

(BPT) - Whether you're an astronomy buff or want a unique vacation experience, head to Arkansas for the 2024 Great North American Eclipse April 8, 2024. Two-thirds of the state, from southwest to northeast corners, will be located within the path of totality, which — in locations closest to the center line of the path — will last for more than four minutes. The remainder of the state will experience a partial eclipse lasting more than 2.5 hours.
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage

It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town

Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
Indiana fall colors

Indiana has beautiful displays of changing fall colors. The fully changed trees are just stunning to see. Fall is a most beautiful time of year in Indiana. My grandfather loved to travel and took trips several times a year. Granddaddy would never travel in October, thus would never miss the seasonal colors he loved so much.
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas

Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
