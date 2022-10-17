Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena is gearing up to host one of the premier catfishing tournaments of the year. The inaugural Bill Dance Mississippi River Monster’s (MRM) Mega Bucs tournament begins Saturday, featuring 50 catfish angling teams from across the country and a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.
A Fright When You Spend The Night? Arkansas’ Most Haunted Hotels
I have stayed at two of these hotels and B&Bs listed here, and so far, very little luck in our ghostly investigations, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a go. HauntedRooms.com has a report on the 9 most haunted hotels in Arkansas and since this is the witching season and all, I thought I might share a few with you, along with my experiences at two of them.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
holmescounty.news
Come early and stay late for the 2024 eclipse in Arkansas
(BPT) - Whether you're an astronomy buff or want a unique vacation experience, head to Arkansas for the 2024 Great North American Eclipse April 8, 2024. Two-thirds of the state, from southwest to northeast corners, will be located within the path of totality, which — in locations closest to the center line of the path — will last for more than four minutes. The remainder of the state will experience a partial eclipse lasting more than 2.5 hours.
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
Arkansas State Fair livestock competitors relay the struggle of gearing up for the competition
The Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing this weekend with plenty of rides, food, and something that makes come livestock competitors work harder than they have before.
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
Still not enough rain in Arkansas to lift burn bans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you enjoyed the rain that many of us saw over the weekend, there's some good and bad news— The good news is that the rain did help the drought that we've been in, but that didn't do nearly enough to get us out of it.
Arkansas Airbnb owner among global winners splitting $10M prize to build most OMG! stays
T-minus 10 seconds...and sleeping?
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
roadtirement.com
Indiana fall colors
Indiana has beautiful displays of changing fall colors. The fully changed trees are just stunning to see. Fall is a most beautiful time of year in Indiana. My grandfather loved to travel and took trips several times a year. Granddaddy would never travel in October, thus would never miss the seasonal colors he loved so much.
Arkansas Airbnb owner talks after splitting global $10 million winnings for most OMG! overnight stays￼
A central Arkansas Airbnb is one of 100 worldwide that will split a $10 million prize for a unique overnight stay facility.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Coldest temperatures since early April tonight
It’s a sunny afternoon, but on the cool and breezy side. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68°. Very cold temperatures tonight. Little Rock may not dip below freezing, but most areas north of Little Rock may. Freezing temperatures are possible in Central and South Arkansas...
Barbie’s Battle: Arkansas woman goes from 8 hours of chemotherapy to raising 8 kids
Barbie Jones is a central Arkansas resident that knows how to put up a fight when it comes to the big C.
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
KATV
Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
KHBS
Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
wildlife.org
Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas
Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
