wdadradio.com
INDIANA GIRLS TAKE THIRD IN TRI-STATE MEET
The Indiana cross country teams participated yesterday in the Tri-State Championship Meet at Cal U. The girls finished a strong third place out of 22 teams. Addy Fry was 9th overall out of 186 runners in 21:28. Rachel Gill was 23rd, Emmy Davis in 28th, Belinda Lin 44th, and Chloe Hain was 51st.
wdadradio.com
HOWARD THOMAS HENRY, 84
Howard Thomas Henry, 84, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. A son of the late Howard and Edith (Kanarr) Henry, he was born March 7, 1938, in Indiana. Howard served his country in the Army National Guard and had worked as a mechanic...
wdadradio.com
IUP STUDENT, INDIANA COUNTY NATIVE, SELECTED FOR MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIP
An Indiana County native was selected for a merit-based scholarship, officials at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced today. Maura Buggey, a Speech-Language Pathology major at IUP, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s scholarship for students in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services department.
wdadradio.com
QUIET WEDNESDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County’s first responders had a very quiet day yesterday with only two incidents reported by Indiana County 911. One of those incidents was a vehicle accident on Route 553 in Cherryhill Township at 2:40 PM. Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments were dispatched to the scene, along with state police and Citizen’s Ambulance. No details are available yet on this crash.
wdadradio.com
OPEN HOUSE TONIGHT AT INDIANA COUNTY COURTHOUSE
The Indiana County Courthouse will be open into early evening to host an open house. The open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 at the county courthouse in the 800 block of Philadelphia Street. County Commissioner Robin Gorman said that she hopes that the open house schedule will allow everyone a chance to take part.
wdadradio.com
VICTIM IN FATAL PITTSBURGH SHOOTING HAS HOMER CITY TIES
One of the people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Pittsburgh has ties to Homer City. Reports say that one of the three people shot during an incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic. Her obituary announcement said that she has four young children living in Homer City and is the daughter of Bridgitte and John Mehalic, Jr, both also from Homer City.
wdadradio.com
MOTIONS HEARING TODAY FOR SUSPECT IN CARRIAGE HOUSE SHOOTING
Several motions hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas including one for a Johnstown man who faces charges in the 2020 shooting at Carriage House in Indiana. 20-year-old Terrion Gates of Johnstown faces charges of Criminal Homicide, Robbery-Inflicting Serious Injury and Theft by Unlawful...
wdadradio.com
GOFUNDME PAGE SET UP FOR FAMILY OF SHOOTING VICTIM
Funds are being raised to help the family of one of the victims in a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh over the weekend. One of the victims was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic who has deep ties to the Homer City area as her four young children and her father and mother are all from the city. Police said that she and 59-year-old Betty Jean Averytt were innocent bystanders in the shooting on Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. The two were waiting for a bus at the bus stop when shots were fired at the neighboring Sunoco station. It’s believed that the shooting started in the gas station parking lot and escalated to a gun fight involving at least two shooters. A third person, 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh, was injured and died at a nearby hospital. A fourth was injured but information has not been released on his identity.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY COURTHOUSE OPEN HOUSE YIELDS SUCCESSFUL TURNOUT
Members of the community gathered on the Thursday for the Indiana County Courthouse Open House. Attendees were able to scour all floors of the courthouse and get to know the different businesses and organizations across the county, as well as take group tours of the courthouse, hosted by Randy Degenkolb.
wdadradio.com
HOMER-CENTER BOARD UPDATES PUBLIC ON BOOK CONCERNS
At the start of Thursday night’s meeting, the Homer-Center School Board addressed concerns that were brought up last month on a book used as part of the 10th Grade English curriculum. At the center of discussion by the district administration and the academic committee was the book “All American...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE REPORT TWO FIGHTS, ONE WITH INJURIES
Four Indiana residents were charged for a fight that happened Monday morning. Indiana Borough Police officers were dispatched to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 a.m. on Monday for reports of a fight among a group of people. Following an investigation, the people involved were 25-year-old Shayne Domino, 24-year-old Marissa Moore, 25-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, and 28-year-old Vance Sykes, all from Indiana.
wdadradio.com
SIGN PROJECT POSTPONED
PennDOT has postponed a project to install signs in Indiana and Armstrong Counties for 24 hours. Due to some impending weather that would make things difficult for the project, PennDOT announced that the Dynamic Message Sign installation projects scheduled for today will start tomorrow, instead. Those projects are for State Route 22 West at Wherum Road in Wherum, Route 22 East at West Philadelphia Street in Armagh in Indiana County, and for State Route 28 South near the Slate Lick Exit in North Buffalo Township in Armstrong County. Workers will be at those sites to install sign structures and the dynamic message signs. These signs are traffic control signs that display variable traffic-related messages to the public that can be used to regulate, route and manage traffic like road closures, traffic advisories and the like.
wdadradio.com
OTHER ACCIDENTS REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY TUESDAY
Two other vehicle accidents were reported yesterday in Indiana County. After the accident on Route 22 Tuesday morning, a crash was reported at 4:45 on Route 286 west in Conemaugh Township. Saltsburg and Tunnelton fire departments were dispatched, along with Citizen’s Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police. The other accident was reported at 7:01 PM on Barr Slope Road in Rayne Township. Clymer Volunteer Fire Department and state police were dispatched at the time. Details on both crashes have not yet been provided.
wdadradio.com
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS
Three people were charged for assault after an incident in Indiana Borough Saturday morning. Indiana Borough Police officers were dispatched to the IUP Police barracks to investigate an assault that occurred in the 200 block of West Avenue around 1 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found 19-year-olds Samiyah Patterson and Tahmarion Gray, along with 18-year-old Madison Coniglio, responsible for the incident.
wdadradio.com
WILDCATS WIN NON-CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL MATCH, INDIANA TAKES HOOPS WINS
Homer-Center traveled to Richland for an out of conference volleyball match and the Wildcats dominated, taking 3-0 on scores of 25-19, 25-9, 25-9 Meegan Williams had nine kills, and Ashlyn Kerr had nine kills and seven aces. Macy Sardone had 28 assists. Anna Cutshall had 18 Digs and five aces. Alayna Fabin and Ali Schmidt both had seven kills.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL CONTINUES IRMC PARK DISCUSSION
Discussion on upgrades to IRMC Park continued Tuesday night at the Indiana Borough Council work session. Phase I of the upgrades wrapped up recently and it featured multiple landscaping upgrades to the park’s entrance, along with a mural painted on one of the nearby buildings. Community activist Kay Smith led the effort and members of the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home assisted, while IRMC financially sponsored the project.
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING ZONING CHANGE
On Tuesday night, Blairsville Borough Council approved advertising a change in zoning for a property along Old William Penn Highway. The full motion was to advertise a change from “low density residential” to “light industrial” for the parcel at 1 Old William Penn Highway, to modify the zoning ordinance to allow auto repair shops to be permitted in “light industrial” on a special exception basis, and to approve the special exception for the auto repair shop that will be run by Ben Rees. He said that they were on a very tight timeline to get things approved because they had a lot of work to get done before winter hits.
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: VANDALISM, HARASSMENT
State police have charged four juveniles in connection with an incident at Consol Energy property back in August. Police from the Kittanning barracks are now reporting that four boys ranging in age from 12 to 14 years were seen on security cameras trespassing on Consol property at the intersection of 2nd Street and Bell Flat Road in Cowanshannock Township. Damage was also reported to a white metal door and the four allegedly emptied a fire extinguisher, causing a total of $400 in damage. The four were identified and charges have been filed. Their names were not released as they are minors.
wdadradio.com
IRMC TO CONSTRUCT MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY
Indiana County and the surrounding regions are critically underserved for health care, and particularly more so for mental health care. Since 2020, the needs have skyrocketed while the provider community is suffering the worst personnel crisis in its history. Training new health care professionals to recognize mental health concerns early and address them while the most costly and catastrophic results can be prevented is foundational to the entire project.
wdadradio.com
IUP MEN’S BASKETBALL RANKS SECOND IN NCAA PRESEASON POWER RANKINGS
Earlier this morning, IUP announced that the men’s basketball team was picked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II Preseason poll. The Crimson Hawks are coming off another successful year on the hardwood, earning a 33-3 overall record and a 20-2 record in the PSAC. Additionally, IUP comes off its third straight PSAC Championship and appearances in the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament and NCAA Division II Elite Eight.
