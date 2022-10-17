ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kingstonhappenings.org

Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 10/21-10/23

The Fall season of events is in full swing and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy this fabulous weather and support some of our awesome community organizations. Kids events, music, history and many other interests are well served this weekend among the dozens of events on our comprehensive calendar.
KINGSTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues

Progress on County’s Urban Trail Network Continues. First section of “Northside Line” trail hoped to be open. Poughkeepsie… If delivery schedules hold true and the weather cooperates, rail trail lovers could soon have a new trail connection to explore as construction continues along Dutchess County’s urban trail project, which has been officially dubbed the “Northside Line.” Early this month, Department of Public Works Engineering Division staff led several Dutchess County Legislators on a tour of the first section of trail, which, once complete, will be a 22-foot-wide dual-lane pathway for pedestrians and cyclists stretching .55 miles from West Cedar Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie to Parker Avenue (State Route 9G) in the City of Poughkeepsie. If lighting equipment arrives in a timely fashion and can be installed without weather interruptions, this first section of the trail is hoped to be available for use by the end of the year.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Church sign causes stir among motorists

POUGHKEEPSIE – The non-denominational Changepoint Church on Mill Street in the City of Poughkeepsie has been known for creative, thought-provoking statements on the sign next to the church. On Thursday, many motorists passing by the sign at the intersection of Mill Street (westbound arterial) and Civic Center Plaza were...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Ethics and ambulances rouse conflict among Chester Town board members

Conflict flared at the Town of Chester board meeting on Oct. 12 about how ethics complaints about the board should be handled and then about the ethics of Mobile Life Ambulance billing. Early in the session, Brandon Holdridge, a town councilman, raised a proposal for the ethics board he originally...
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz school district hires new superintendent

NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
NEW PALTZ, NY
monticelloschools.net

Monticello Board of Education appoints two student co-members

Two Monticello High School students, Leanna Auletta and Michael Feltman, joined the Monticello Board of Education as co-members. While student board members do not vote, they do provide invaluable insight to the Board, representing, and advocating for, their peers at the highest level of the school district. Typically, there is one student board member, and an alternate who steps in when the student board member can not attend a meeting. This year, two students decided to apply as co-members, sharing the responsibilities.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown faces algal bloom in main reservoir

MIDDLETOWN – DPW crews in Middletown had to snap into action quickly this week when an algae bloom was found in the Monhagen Reservoir, the city’s main feeder water source. The discovery was made on Wednesday with crews switching over to the Highland Reservoir. While the city was...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster Sheriff secures $1.3 million opioid-fighting grant

KINGSTON – Elected and law enforcement officials and substance abuse prevention personnel gathered Thursday at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston to welcome a new federal $1.3 million grant to help the county cope with the ongoing opioid epidemic. “I think it’s important to recognize the importance...
KINGSTON, NY

