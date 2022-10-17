ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Told Robert Kraft 'Dont F--k with Me' at NFL Meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated altercation during NFL meetings on Tuesday. Before owners voted 31-1 to approve the compensation committee to open negotiations on a new deal for commissioner Roger Goodell, Jones said to Kraft, "Don't f--k with me," sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

The waiver wire offered up a gold mine in Week 6, as Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III emerged as a featured back following Rashaad Penny's season-ending leg injury. To properly set expectations, let's make this clear: There isn't a top-tier target on Walker's level this time around.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Fantasy football can be frustratingly simple. Or delightfully simple. It all depends on your perspective. You can cram through the predraft session like you're prepping for a final exam and scour over the waiver wire with a fine-toothed comb, but your success so often boils down to whether or not you made the right start-or-sit decisions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing Football to Military Deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized Thursday for comments earlier this week comparing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's original remarks came Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via CNN's Ben Morse and Matt Foster) during a discussion with NBA superstar Kevin Durant about the challenges elite athletes face to remain atop their respective sports.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Chris Cooley to Skip Commanders Ceremony: 'Don't Have a Lot of Desire' to Be Involved

Former Washington Commanders tight end Chris Cooley isn't planning on attending an upcoming ceremony honoring legends of the franchise. "I don't have any interest in doing this," Cooley said Wednesday on The Kevin Sheehan Show (one-hour mark). "I'm very appreciative of being voted in and I'm very appreciative of my time when I was there with [Washington]. At this point, I don’t have a lot of desire to be involved with the Washington Commanders."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: Jets' Elijah Moore Requests Trade amid Issues with Role, Practice Absence

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore has asked for a trade because of frustrations with his role, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The wideout was excused from practice Thursday for a "personal day," but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the absence was "more football-related." "Moore has expressed unhappiness to...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Confirms He Will Make Return from Injury vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott confirmed to reporters Thursday that he would return from injury and start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on if he’s starting this Sunday vs. Lions: “I am.” He saw reporters react and quickly added: “I think anyway.” Indeed, Prescott is fully expected to start Sunday. “I’m thankful that I’m healthy.”
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece

It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers

While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Report: Some NFL Owners Fear Daniel Snyder Probe Won't Force Commanders Sale

There is reportedly a "fear" among owners that the NFL won't force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders if the league's ongoing investigation into the franchise is inconclusive, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White is investigating sexual harassment allegations made against Snyder by...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy