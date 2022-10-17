Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
msn.com
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraising boost came with big costs
Fundraising by former President Donald Trump’s primary political group briefly quadrupled for a few days after the FBI searched his South Florida property in August. But the group also reported a significant increase in fundraising expenses during the third quarter, according to a POLITICO analysis of new campaign finance filings.
msn.com
DOJ disputes Donald Trump's claim 9 records seized from Mar-a-Lago personal or privileged
WASHINGTON – Justice Department lawyers said disputes with Donald Trump about documents seized at Mar-a-Lago involve nine records dealing with clemency, immigration and a military academy, but the former president’s lawyers said the Thursday filing “is not fully accurate.”. The special master reviewing the records, U.S. District...
Ted Cruz’s remark on NYC shelter providing Xboxes for asylum seekers backfires: ‘How’s the WiFi in Cancun’
Showing a newfound sense of empathy for New York City’s homeless crisis, Ted Cruz weighed into a debate around the treatment of asylum seekers at a new shelter on Randall’s Island.The tent shelter, which has initial capacity to house up to 500 male asylum seekers, has attracted criticism from some for offering televisions, Xboxes, and board games in its recreation room, as well as three meals per day and round-the-clock snacks. Residents of a nearby homeless shelter told CBS New York that it was unfair that newly arrived migrants from South America were given better conditions to live in...
msn.com
Trump asks FBI to return several clemency petitions and documents on immigration
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked for the return of several clemency petitions and documents on his immigration policy during his time in the White House that were seized by the FBI during its operation at his Mar-a-Lago (Florida) estate. In a document received by the special expert overseeing...
msn.com
Joe Biden missing in action on midterms trail amid poor approval ratings
Joe Biden has deliberately gone missing in action on the midterm campaign trail as he seeks to stop his disastrous approval ratings from further damaging Democratic candidates. US presidents traditionally hold big rallies for their party's candidates across the country ahead of the elections, which can determine who controls Congress.
msn.com
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold war between the U.S. and China is worsening and World War 3 has already begun. The Broader Implications Of Ukraine War: Speaking on U.S.-China tensions and global geopolitics at the 2022 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit, Roubini discussed the ongoing war in eastern Europe, and why he believes “it's the beginning of something else.”
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Offer to Let FBI Search Mar-a-Lago Again 'Ludicrous': Tribe
A legal expert has hit out at the "ludicrous" suggestion that Donald Trump is considering allowing the FBI to search his Mar-a-Lago resort once more to convince prosecutors that the former president has returned all sensitive materials kept at the Florida resort. Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at...
msn.com
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Comments / 0