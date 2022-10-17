Read full article on original website
First on CNN: More Americans are getting their booster shots, but ‘it’s not enough,’ Biden administration warns
More Americans are getting their Covid-19 updated booster shots, new data show, but Biden administration officials caution the recent uptake is still not enough as the winter months and the threat of new outbreaks approach. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to be posted later...
Judge dismisses GOP states’ challenge to Biden student debt relief program
A federal judge rejected a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. US District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said Thursday he was dismissing the case because the states had not overcome the procedural threshold known as standing, which requires that plaintiffs show that a policy is causing them direct and traceable harm.
Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump’s jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
5 things to know for October 21: Liz Truss, Ukraine, Covid-19, Student loans, Uvalde
If you’re flying American Airlines on an upcoming trip outside of the US, the front of the plane will look a bit different. The airline said it is eliminating its first-class cabin on international flights because customers aren’t purchasing the increasingly expensive tickets. Here’s what else you need...
