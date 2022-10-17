ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
SB Nation

Sam Kerr finishes just third, again, in Ballon d’or Féminin voting

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr may have scored 20 goals in 20 WSL games last season, adding 9 more in 11 games in all other competitions, and winning just about every individual award available to her domestically while leading the Blues to a third consecutive league title and second consecutive domestic Double ... but in the eyes of the voters for the Ballon d’Or, she was still only good for third place, same as last year.
The Independent

Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award

Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
SkySports

Karim Benzema: Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or for first time

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the men's Ballon d'Or for 2022. The 34-year-old managed 44 goals in 46 matches last season as Real won the Champions League, another LaLiga title along with the Spanish and European Super Cups. Benzema was crowned in a ceremony in Paris ahead of...
Yardbarker

Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
SkySports

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SkySports

Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool's agent of chaos is on the right path at Anfield

"How would I know how to defend against him?", the conversation went amongst a clutch of former Premier League players in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. "I don't think Darwin Nunez knows what he's going to do next, let alone anybody else." While the words, coated...
SkySports

Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton

The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 12 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, we discuss how to replace the injured Reece James, what to do with our Arsenal and Manchester City assets and much more!. The Gameweek 12 deadline...
SB Nation

Olympique Lyon 1-5 Arsenal Women: Mead, Foord, Maanum deliver for 5-star Gunners

Arsenal Women provided one of the best performances in club history as they defeated the reigning European Champions Olympique Lyon 5-1 at the Groupama Stadium. First half goals from Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum, and Beth Mead saw Arsenal have a 3-1 lead at half time, before Foord and Mead added a quickfire double in the second half. Arsenal, who entered the group stages needing not only a result but a performance against one of Europe’s best sides, provided that, in one of the best performances under Jonas Eidevall.
SkySports

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Champions League woes do not add pressure to Rangers' domestic duties

Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the difficulty of this season's campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.

