Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
fourfourtwo.com
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank
Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
SB Nation
Sam Kerr finishes just third, again, in Ballon d’or Féminin voting
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr may have scored 20 goals in 20 WSL games last season, adding 9 more in 11 games in all other competitions, and winning just about every individual award available to her domestically while leading the Blues to a third consecutive league title and second consecutive domestic Double ... but in the eyes of the voters for the Ballon d’Or, she was still only good for third place, same as last year.
Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award
Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Karim Benzema: Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or for first time
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the men's Ballon d'Or for 2022. The 34-year-old managed 44 goals in 46 matches last season as Real won the Champions League, another LaLiga title along with the Spanish and European Super Cups. Benzema was crowned in a ceremony in Paris ahead of...
Yardbarker
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SkySports
Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool's agent of chaos is on the right path at Anfield
"How would I know how to defend against him?", the conversation went amongst a clutch of former Premier League players in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. "I don't think Darwin Nunez knows what he's going to do next, let alone anybody else." While the words, coated...
SkySports
Jay-Jay Okocha: How dazzling Nigerian epitomised multi-cultural Bolton
The Premier League has been a melting pot of footballing brilliance since its inception 30 years ago, yet few compare with the mesmeric flare exhibited by Jay-Jay Okocha. Okocha's freedom and expression on the pitch bordered on ridiculous - he did things with a football few could, or even thought possible. To this day, such talent is seldom seen at the highest level of the game, but for him it was the mere continuation of the footballing philosophy he nurtured on the streets of Enugu, Nigeria.
SkySports
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 12 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, we discuss how to replace the injured Reece James, what to do with our Arsenal and Manchester City assets and much more!. The Gameweek 12 deadline...
SkySports
PSG Women vs Chelsea Women preview: Magdalena Eriksson says the Blues believe they can reach the Champions League final again
Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women's Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While Chelsea made...
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp charged with improper conduct by FA after red card against Manchester City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association following his red card in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. Klopp has until Friday to respond to the charge of improper conduct. The Liverpool manager was sent off after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for...
SB Nation
Olympique Lyon 1-5 Arsenal Women: Mead, Foord, Maanum deliver for 5-star Gunners
Arsenal Women provided one of the best performances in club history as they defeated the reigning European Champions Olympique Lyon 5-1 at the Groupama Stadium. First half goals from Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum, and Beth Mead saw Arsenal have a 3-1 lead at half time, before Foord and Mead added a quickfire double in the second half. Arsenal, who entered the group stages needing not only a result but a performance against one of Europe’s best sides, provided that, in one of the best performances under Jonas Eidevall.
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Champions League woes do not add pressure to Rangers' domestic duties
Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the difficulty of this season's campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.
Comments / 0