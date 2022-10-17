ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 4

Missy Mccaul
1d ago

just think they need to realize their choice to relocate, so new rules! if you don't like it move back to your old state. butte is a great place, yes problematic, but good. attitude from newcomers dies affect us because if it wasn't broke don't fix it. again, their choice!! and yes many many things to fix here and added population and trying to force different ways is if no help. be kind! adapt! use manners and blinkers!! isn't that why you left your last state?? word!!

Reply
2
Related
930 AM KMPT

The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022

Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers

Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home

There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a

The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana

Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

5 Montana Restaurants With Amazing Views You Need To Know About

Montana has some stellar restaurants throughout the state; you can find steak-houses, burger joints, and Italian cuisine just about anywhere in Big Sky Country. But if you're looking for a restaurant with that special view and stellar atmosphere, we've got some tips. Cheapism's list of Best Restaurants With a View...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana

We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?

When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Let’s “UnFake” the Montana News This Election Season

I had to be careful when I brought this up on the radio with John Jackson (@pvtjokerus via Twitter). He's a retired federal law enforcement officer who has also served alongside the military in places like Afghanistan, and I also happen to be an Iraq/Afghan veteran. Needless to say, when I mention that we are going to "un-F" something...it could go south very quickly...ha.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days

Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days A dozen passengers were aboard Gilmer, Salisbury & Company’s stagecoach as the six horses trotted leisurely up a long, wooded hill. Just as the road emerged from the timber a large gentleman with an enormous gun arose from the brush and ordered the driver to “hold up, sir!” ...
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days

Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
IDAHO STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy