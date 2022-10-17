Read full article on original website
Applebaum, Smith for School Board
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. I urge you to vote Larry Applebaum and Brian Smith for Burbank School Board. Having grandchildren who attend Burbank public schools I am deeply concerned about the leadership of the Burbank Unified School District under Superintendent Matt Hill and the board and I think you should be too.
La Salle Brings First-Ever Mid-Autumn Festival to Campus
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. La Salle College Preparatory recently held its first Mid-Autumn Festival in its school history. The celebration was attended by nearly 400 La Salle students, parents, faculty, staff, and community members who enjoyed performances and various activities, such as DIY mooncakes and lanterns, Chinese riddles, moon observation and exploration, and Hou-Yi dart games.
Bulldogs Fall to Arcadia, 54-0
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity football team was blanked in a Pacific-Upper League game by visiting Arcadia, 54-0, last Friday. Senior Dylan Robinson completed five passes for 80 yards, made a 30-yard reception and added three tackles on...
PUSD Rewards Art Educator
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. If teaching is an art, then Victoria Camargo might just be the resident Picasso at Altadena Arts Magnet Elementary. Camargo, the school’s Arts Integration Coach, was surprised last week with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card for dedicating her...
Falcons Fall at Muir, 29-23
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity football team lost a Pacific Upper League game at Muir High in Pasadena, 29-23, last Friday. Junior Bjorn Hermansen returned a kickoff for a touchdown, senior Zach Dunlavey registered nine tackles, and...
GUSD: Dual Language, Magnet Applications Open Nov. 1
The application deadline for Glendale Unified School District’s award-winning dual language immersion and magnet programs opens on Nov. 1. We are proud to offer amazing educational opportunities, including advanced STEAM, visual and performing arts, and language programs to students living in and outside school district boundaries. Students have the...
Bulldogs Beat Glendale; Bears Fall Twice
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team collected a Pacific League victory over visiting Glendale, 13-5, on Tuesday. No. 1 singles Sena Hammel (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 Bernadette Hovhanasyan (6-3, 6-3, 6-1) each swept,...
International School Offers Bilingual Curriculum
The International School of Los Angeles is an independent international school that offers both a French immersion track from preschool through 12th grade, and a separate international high school track that prepares students for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in grades 11-12. Serving students from preschool through 5th grade, the school’s campus is located in the heart of Pasadena. Exuding old-world charm with its intimate size and beautiful landscaping, the campus offers classrooms, a dual language library, a computer lab and dedicated outside dining and play areas.
Oasis Trilingual Focuses on Language Skills
Oasis Trilingual Community School, located at 429 E. Wildrose Ave. in Monrovia is a balanced, rigorous and inquiry-based program that challenges students with an authentic, thematically connected, curriculum in three languages: Mandarin, English and Spanish. We believe students learn from one another and benefit from multi-age level groups. Children at...
Saint Mark’s School: Where Confident, Resilient, Compassionate Students Thrive
Saint Mark’s School is an independent, coeducational Episcopal school that has been serving students in preschool through grade 6 since 1960. Situated on a five-acre campus in the foothills of Altadena, our outdoor spaces provide ample room to learn and play. We believe that the social and emotional development of our students is equally important to their intellectual growth.
Family Pride in the Park Was Filled With Love, Acceptance
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Drag queen and recording artist Ms. Jackette Knightley was not easy to miss at the inaugural presentation of Burbank’s Family Pride in the Park event, which was staged at the UMe Federal Credit Union on Magnolia Boulevard late last month.
Bulldogs Beat Pasadena; Bears Fall to Crescenta Valley
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ volleyball team won its regular-season finale against visiting Pasadena, 25-22, 27-29, 25-23, 26-24, in a Pacific League matchup on Wednesday. Senior Quinn Cramer racked up 14 kills and seven blocks, while...
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados in League Action
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ tennis team dominated host Burroughs High in Burbank in a Pacific League match, 17-1, on Tuesday afternoon. The singles players were perfect, as No. 2 Natalie Mirbegian (6-0, 6-3, 6-1)...
Stratford School — When You Spark Imagination the Extraordinary Happens
At Stratford School, high expectations yield extraordinary results. Our advanced yet intentionally balanced curriculum starts early to inspire young minds in a friendly, safe and supportive atmosphere. Beginning in preschool, our teachers create a warm and encouraging learning environment that allows students to flourish. Stratford’s curriculum is designed to develop...
Falcons Claim First League Title in 20 Years
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. After a two-decade drought, the Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ volleyball team claimed its first outright Pacific League title since 2002 on Tuesday after defeating host Burroughs High in Burbank, 25-19, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23. “To see the seniors grow into great players and great people has been rewarding — it’s the best part of coaching. They deserve all the credit,” CVHS head coach Matt Simons said.
When Kindergarten Is Too Late: Achievement Gap Begins at 3 Years Old
At PUSD, Early Childhood Education brings a rich menu of age-appropriate offerings for young children and their families. From foreign language immersions to field trips and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) activities, families can access a huge selection of programs, open to anyone within and outside our community.
BUSD Board Candidates Discuss Budget, Arts, Diversity
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Six of the seven candidates for the Burbank Unified School District school board assembled at Dolores Huerta Middle School for a moderated forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Hosted by Leadership Burbank, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Burbank...
ReflectSpace Gallery Exhibit Showcases ‘Lost Memories’ Series
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Library, Arts and Culture and ReflectSpace Gallery will present a solo exhibition by Levon Parian, an award-winning, internationally recognized photographer, whose images “live between the philosophy and poetry of the human condition.”. Parian will exhibit work...
Grab a Pal, Tap a Keg
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. We’re getting down to the wire on this tailgate bash, and Miller and I are in yelling mode, that pre-party stage where nothing is going as planned, so everyone starts yelling in hopes that the screaming will propel us toward some sort of last-second miracle.
Thoughts on Fall, Football and That Dodger Goose
As a longtime columnist for the L.A. Times, one of my most popular features was a column called “Random Thoughts.” Cynics might note that all my thoughts are random. Which is true. In any case, here are a few random observations on October, which flies by quicker than a Dodger goose:
