The International School of Los Angeles is an independent international school that offers both a French immersion track from preschool through 12th grade, and a separate international high school track that prepares students for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in grades 11-12. Serving students from preschool through 5th grade, the school’s campus is located in the heart of Pasadena. Exuding old-world charm with its intimate size and beautiful landscaping, the campus offers classrooms, a dual language library, a computer lab and dedicated outside dining and play areas.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO