ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tulsi Lobs a Bomb in NH: She Compares Biden to Hitler

By Jake Lahut
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kBwc_0icYtqQC00
Anna Moneymaker

In her first weekend on the campaign trail in a new alliance with New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc, Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler.

Speaking at a Bolduc town hall event in a town outside of Manchester on Sunday, the former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate stipulated that she’s “pretty sure” both Biden and Hitler share a “mindset” of good intentions to justify authoritarian behavior, according to audio obtained by The Daily Beast.

“And this is something that is, you know, throughout history, we look at authoritarian leaders and dictators in other countries,” Gabbard said in a tangent about Biden’s Philadelphia speech from September on anti-democratic extremism among “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

“I'm pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best,” Gabbard continued. “Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race. In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So when we have people with that mindset, well, you know we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported Trump, those who didn't vote for him are extremists and a threat to our democracy.”

Representatives for Gabbard and the Bolduc campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a radio interview on Monday, Gabbard also didn’t rule out another presidential run when asked about any future ambitions after announcing her plans to leave the Democratic Party last week.

"It's also not something I am thinking about right now,” Gabbard said, according to Kevin Landrigan of the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Gabard is scheduled to join Bolduc for two other campaign events on Monday: a meet-and-greet in Laconia and another town hall in North Conway.

Bolduc, a retired brigadier general, has been trying to boost his messaging on veterans issues as he continues to trail Sen. Maggie Hassan by an average of 8 points.

Both the Granite State Senate hopeful and the newly-minted podcast host have cast themselves as outsiders willing to stand up to the national defense establishment, with Bolduc first coming into the public sphere as a champion of an alternative treatment for PTSD by injection, which later gained research funding from the military among active-duty troops.

Gabbard, who deployed to Iraq between 2004 and 2005 for the Hawaii Army National Guard, has long been critical of U.S. intervention overseas and also maintains that Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad is not a war criminal.

"I tried to get words like compassion, empathy, and humanity in the dialogue of leadership traits in the military, but they were considered by the leadership as being too soft terms,” Bolduc told the Union-Leader in a Sunday interview after campaigning alongside Gabbard.

He continued, "There are many people who don't know me that judge me as a heartless general who stands up at the position of attention and follows orders.”

Comments / 146

Nick
3d ago

So let’s see, let me get this straight- a Republican compares a Democrat to Hitler and the sky is falling. But in the past when Democrats called Republicans the same, news media did not cover it because it was an accepted practice

Reply(12)
38
K Lapanne
3d ago

Well she wasn't getting anywhere in the democratic party. She has weird viewpoints. She was voted out of office and she did nothing in her run for president. Democrats didn't want her. So she will run along and become a republican, she will fit right in.

Reply(11)
24
Jeff Cartier
2d ago

She’s right! The most destructive party there is. What have they done to help US citizens? I see more help going to illegals and the Ukraine then anything!

Reply(7)
26
Related
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Jen Psaki says Democrats know 'they will lose' if midterms are a referendum on President Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that the Democrats know "they will lose" if the midterm elections end up being a referendum on President Biden. While discussing Democratic and Republican midterm messaging, NBC's Chuck Todd played an ad by the Arizona Democratic Party focused on Kari Lake that tied together abortion rights and crime. Todd said that he wasn't sure if the ad was really effective or if they were trying too hard to tie the two issues together.
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland

President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado.
VAIL, CO
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy