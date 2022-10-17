‘The Winchesters’ Stars & EPs Face Off to Prove Their ‘Supernatural’ Knowledge (VIDEO)

Not long into Black Adam, a preteen boy looks up at the muscled hulk of Dwayne Johnson and begs for his help: “We could use a superhero right now.” Speak for yourself, kid. Do we need another superhero with another convoluted origin story that stretches back thousands of years and fulfills a whacko destiny? Do we really need another clutch of secondary level heroes to muddy focus? We’re almost 40 deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a dozen in the DC universe. You can almost smell the fumes now, can't you? Black Adam isn't bad, it's just predictable and color-by-numbers, stealing...

2 MINUTES AGO