Long Beach, CA

WHEC TV-10

California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
STOCKTON, CA
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Raymond Moody gets life in prison for murder of Brittanee Drexel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Raymond Moody will serve a life sentence without parole for the murder of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel 13 years ago. Moody pleaded before a South Carolina judge on Wednesday, who sentenced him to life for murder, 30 years for criminal sexual conduct, and 30 years for kidnapping. It was his first court appearance since he was charged in May.
CHILI, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a...
WHEC TV-10

NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the findings....
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul announces creation of a training center for wind energy jobs

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was on Long Island on Thursday to announce the creation of a National Offshore Wind Training Center. The training center is focused on training young people ages 14 to 24 for future jobs in the wind industry. “This is a $10 million investment. $10 million investing in energy and our workforce,” Hochul said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Department of Transportation is hiring for its “elite snow fighting force”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is recruiting. It’s looking for people to join the state’s “elite snow fighting force”. You can learn more about the requirements and apply here. On Tuesday, leaders with the DOT regional office announced they’re looking...
WHEC TV-10

EXCLUSIVE POLL: Race for NY governor tightens as midterm election approaches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new exclusive poll by SurveyUSA and News10NBC shows the race for New York governor continues to tighten. It shows a six-point difference between Democrat incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican congressman Lee Zeldin. It’s 47 to 41 percent with eight percent undecided. The last four percent said they’d vote for another candidate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Sienna College Poll: Hochul still leads Zeldin but lead is getting smaller

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Siena College poll released on Tuesday shows that while Gov. Kathy Hochul is still leading Congressman Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race, her lead is getting smaller. Out of the New Yorkers who were polled, 52% said they planned to vote for Hochul in...

