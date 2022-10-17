In Rawlins, the dog park and skate park continue to be popular new attractions in the city for both residents and visitors. During last night city council work session, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Seehon said that both facilities at Colorado and Daley Street are proving to be big draws. Seehon said the dog park provides a great view of the skate park which allows him to keep tabs on how it’s being used.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO