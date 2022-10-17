Read full article on original website
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
‘Suspicious Circumstance’: Cadaver Dogs Brought in After Mercedes is Found Buried in Backyard of $15 Million California Home
A tiny and tony community in the San Francisco Bay area was shocked earlier this week when landscapers discovered an entire car buried underneath the backyard of a massive single-family home. Authorities in Atherton, California say the car was discovered at around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The...
