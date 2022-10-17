ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

WECT

Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, per a U.S. Department of Justice release. Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, allegedly sold an undercover agent 27 grams of actual methamphetamine. Law enforcement also...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
HOPE MILLS, NC
WECT

N.C. man arrested for selling drugs near school, carrying weapons

SHANNON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man with prior convictions was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including selling drugs near an early childhood education building. Michael Locklear, 58, of Shannon was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possessing a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Child Care Center and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
SHANNON, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

