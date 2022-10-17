Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man to spend 7 years in prison for selling drugs after serving 12 years for murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 7 years (84 months) in prison for distributing methamphetamine. 32-year-old Anthony Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after serving an approximately 12-year sentence for Second Degree Murder before recently receiving the latest ruling.
WECT
Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
North Georgia deputies make large drug bust after traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga — North Georgia deputies pulled a woman over for a traffic stop before she was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Shanna Edwards of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pulled over for a traffic violation on...
WECT
N.C. man arrested for selling drugs near school, carrying weapons
SHANNON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man with prior convictions was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including selling drugs near an early childhood education building. Michael Locklear, 58, of Shannon was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possessing a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Child Care Center and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
WYFF4.com
Man convicted of killing Brittanee Drexel in Myrtle Beach calls himself a 'monster' in court
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The South Carolina man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel in 2009 while she was on a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach called himself a "monster" in court Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel went missing on April 25, 2009. In May of this year, Raymond Douglas Moody, 62,...
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
Florence County deputy fired after suspect ‘under control’ was knocked unconscious
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was fired after a public disorderly call on Tuesday in which an “under control” suspect was knocked unconscious, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office news release. The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Waste Management System Facility located on Saint Beulah Road. The […]
WMBF
Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for Bladen County man missing since 2021
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been over a year and a half since Brandon McDonald was reported missing by his father on March 25, 2021, but the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search. Officers say they are actively investigating the case and any leads...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened on Faith Road near the community of Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. The child was two months from turning 2-years-old. No additional details were immediately […]
WMBF
NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
