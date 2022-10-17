Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
World Cup: Formal request sent to FIFA for USMNT's group rivals Iran to be kicked out of Qatar 2022
FIFA have received a letter demanding that Iran be kicked out of this winter's World Cup due to the country's "brutality and belligerence towards its own people." Team Melli is alongside the United States as well as England and Wales with their opening fixture scheduled to be against the Three Lions at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on Nov. 21.
From a four-legged robot goalkeeper to a Google AI ping-pong champion: Meet the robots taking the world of sports by storm
New video footage emerged this week of a four-legged robot goalkeeper making some impressive saves in a research lab. The robotic goalie, referred to as a dog because of its four legs and canine-like gait, was trained up by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley. It's part an exciting...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Ukraine Situation Report: Retaking Kherson City Is Critical
If Ukraine can capture Kherson City and control both sides of the river, it could open the door for liberating southern Ukraine. Ukraine is continuing to press forward in its Kherson Oblast counteroffensive, a senior U.S. military official told reporters, including from The War Zone, Monday. “We continue to see...
Former No. 1 Simona Halep suspended for positive doping test
Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open last month
SpaceNews.com
Inmarsat sale clears Australia’s foreign investment watchdog
TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Oct. 18 it got the nod from Australia’s foreign investment regulator to take over Inmarsat, although the deal remains subject to regulatory approvals elsewhere. The Australian government’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) confirmed it has no objections to the combination, Viasat said.
EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
European Union leaders are struggling to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with the energy crisis but avoid an open rift between Germany and France
Russia-Ukraine war live: US and Russian defence ministers discuss war in phone call; Kherson official denies hydroelectric dam accusations
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversation; Russian-appointed official claims dam not being mined
Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive
The bill being paid by Qatar for the most expensive World Cup ever held is set to rise to fantasy levels in the one month left to the November 20 kickoff. "There are families that have been left in debt because of the workers who moved to Qatar to build this infrastructure and died.
Guardiola sorry for fan chants, Villa latest, Ronaldo fallout: football countdown – live
The Manchester City manager has apologised for fans’ chanting at Anfield, while Erik ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo
EU finds balance on how to tackle its energy crisis
European Union leaders made substantial progress on plans to tackle the bloc's energy crisis, though energy ministers will continue to vet the issue next week.
India stops journalist from flying to U.S. to receive Pulitzer Prize
NEW DELHI — A Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist said Wednesday that Indian immigration authorities prevented her from flying to the United States to receive the award even though she had a valid visa and ticket. Sanna Irshad Mattoo was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday to receive...
getnews.info
Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics
The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Italy's incoming PM Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi following glowing remarks toward Putin
Italy's likely next prime minister pushed back after the former prime minister was heard on leaked audio speaking glowingly about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
France gets extraordinarily mixed news, with Pogba training with Juve while Chelsea rules Kante out until February
With the World Cup looming in just a few weeks, France got some extremely mixed news on Tuesday regarding the status of two star midfielders. On one hand, there’s the negative: Chelsea confirmed reports that N’Golo Kante will not be fit in time for the tournament, as the indefatigable midfielder underwent surgery for a hamstring issue. “N’Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury,” read a club statement from Chelsea. “The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair...
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Seclore, Tech First Gulf Partner to Grow Africa's Cybersecurity Market
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Seclore, the platform leader in data-centric security, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Tech First Gulf (TFG), an IT infrastructure and Cybersecurity Value Add Distributor, to deliver digital asset protection for Africa’s largest businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005637/en/ Seclore-TFG Partnership (Photo: AETOSWire)
getnews.info
Septic Shock Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2022-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Adrenomed AG, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem
The Septic Shock market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Septic Shock pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Septic Shock market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Septic Shock Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth...
Comments / 0