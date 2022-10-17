The adult neurologist at Allegheny Health Network discussed the ever-changing landscape of therapies for myasthenia gravis and shift toward more holistic disease management. Although the prevalence of myasthenia gravis (MG) has increased over the past century, the associated mortality has declined because of the development of effective treatments. The treatment landscape for MG first started in the 1930s, with the first 2 treatments—physostigmine and neostigmine—followed by the first thymectomy for MG in 1936. Over the years, corticosteroids and plasma exchange were introduced, and other options including cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, and IVIg then followed.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO