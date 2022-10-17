Read full article on original website
NeuroVoices: George Small, MD, on the Advances in Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Options, Quality of Life
The adult neurologist at Allegheny Health Network discussed the ever-changing landscape of therapies for myasthenia gravis and shift toward more holistic disease management. Although the prevalence of myasthenia gravis (MG) has increased over the past century, the associated mortality has declined because of the development of effective treatments. The treatment landscape for MG first started in the 1930s, with the first 2 treatments—physostigmine and neostigmine—followed by the first thymectomy for MG in 1936. Over the years, corticosteroids and plasma exchange were introduced, and other options including cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, and IVIg then followed.
PTC Therapeutics Pauses Phase 2 Study of PCT518 in Huntington Disease
After a successful phase 1 study in which PTC518 reduced huntingtin protein by 30% to 50%, the company is pausing the US enrollment of its phase 2 study until additional data is provided to the FDA. US enrollment for the phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial (NCT05358717) assessing PTC Therapeutics investigational agent...
A Recap on National Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month From the Muscular Dystrophy Association
Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, chief research officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association, discussed the events that happened in September for National Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month. In honor of Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month, which is celebrated every September, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced 70 new grants for neuromuscular disease research, totaling more than $17 million.1 The aim of the newly funded research projects is to advance new therapies and other research discoveries in multiple areas of neuromuscular disease. Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, chief research officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association, was responsible for managing all aspects of these grant awards along with her team.
Insufficient Sleep and Insomnia Displays a Relation to Neurocognitive Difficulties in Early Adolescents
In a propensity score matched, longitudinal, observational cohort study, findings showed that there was an association between insomnia and neurocognitive function in children. Recently, findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, including more than 8300 children aged 9 to 10 years, showed an association in the duration of...
Episode 75: Focusing on the Future of Neurology
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you exclusive interviews with Stephen Krieger, MD; Richard Isaacson, MD; and Jessica Ailani, MD. [LISTEN TIME: 24 minutes]. Episode 75 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite...
Focusing on the Future of Neurology at IFN 2022: Richard Isaacson, MD
The director of the Center for Brain Health and Alzheimer prevention clinic at FAU medicine provides commentary about his time at the fourth annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “The questions were easily some of the best questions that I've...
IFN 2022 Recap With the Dementia Chair: Richard Isaacson, MD
The director of the Center for Brain Health and Alzheimer prevention clinic at FAU medicine shares his experience at the fourth annual International Congress on the Future of Neurology. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “The thing that resonated with me at this conference is that, in a...
Understanding the Utility of Specific Antibody Testing in Peripheral Neuropathies: Benjamin Claytor, MD
The assistant professor of neurology at Cleveland Clinic provided insight on the differences in ganglioside vs paranodal antibodies and their clinical use in various neuropathies. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "There are a couple of chronic neuropathies that are also associated with gangliosides, including multifocal motor neuropathy...
Similar Retinal Measurements Observed in Potential NMOSD and Definite NMOSD
A cross-sectional study showed that retinal measurements in patients with “potential” neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder were similar to those with definite neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. In a cross-sectional optical coherence tomography (OCT) study on neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), retinal measurements in patients with “potential” NMOSD (pNMOSD) were...
The Application of Neurostimulation Devices in Detecting Seizures in Generalized Epilepsy
Mark Richardson, MD, PhD, spoke about the successes of thalamic neuromodulation for patients with generalized epilepsy in his presentation at the 2022 Congress of Neurological Surgeons. Deep brain stimulation has advanced clinical neuroscience, offering the ability to differentiate specific brain functions.1 DBS has been able to target the brain with...
