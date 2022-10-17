Read full article on original website
waltonoutdoors.com
Freeport Bayfest Nov. 5
The annual Freeport Bayfest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Freeport Sports Complex. Family friendly and free event with live music, bounce houses, pony rides, mullet toss, cooking contest, kids art contest, Jeep enthusiast show, food and craft vendors, and more.
getthecoast.com
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
niceville.com
Niceville Bazaar is Saturday; over 130 booths, food trucks, music
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Bazaar, a gigantic pre-Christmas shopping event with over 130 vendors, is Saturday at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Formerly known as the World Bazaar or Holiday Bazaar, the 2022 Niceville Bazaar is open to holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There...
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 14
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. Carnival games, bounce house, cake walk, and a ghostly café will be available for patrons and tickets will be sold for food and games. Children ages 0-12 can participate in a costume contest which will begin at 6 p.m. For those entering the contest registration is from 5-6 p.m.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Tickets on Sale for MKAF Wine Walkabout & Dinner
The fall event in Destin to talk about is the Wine Walkabout. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation hosts the 10th annual Wine Walkabout on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The 10th annual installment of this event will again be held in the East Bar and Courtyard at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin.
Goodwill officials host grand re-opening for expansion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Goodwill is welcoming the community to shop in their newly renovated storefront. Doors opened Thursday morning a 9 a.m. and VIP members have the chance to receive 25% off for the following days– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Goodwill officials showed off new floors, a wide selection of […]
Thousands came to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people have made their way to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach bike rally week. The event is back for the 22nd year. Many people travel from outside the Panhandle to attend. “All of it, the bikes, the vendors, we just come to see what’s new,” Visitors […]
WJHG-TV
New public beach access opens in Walton County
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A majority of people in Walton County, visitors and locals alike, are here for the beaches. Now, one area along the coast is easier for everyone to access and enjoy. The 10th regional access in the county is now open along Scenic Gulf Dr in...
getthecoast.com
Local businessman, Tripp Tolbert, donates $1 million to Destin High School athletics
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, local businessman Tripp Tolbert made a major donation to the Destin High School Athletics Department which will total $1 million. Tolbert delivered the first portion of his donation, $250,000, to Destin High School this week at a special surprise student assembly held in “The Shark Tank” at Destin High School.
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
wvtm13.com
Cake batter, icing and a dream: How Dean's Dream Cakes is turning heads
Down home and down the street, the small southern town breathes goodness. Brenda Gantt is taking us back to a simpler time-- a time of biscuits and wholesomeness and simplicity. And right down the road, there’s more good food that has been an Andalusia staple for the past 28 years....
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
WJHG-TV
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said Viking Cruises doesn’t plan to drop its anchor in the Panhandle. King said the cruise line was looking to test one of its ships out for a “return to cruise operation” during the pandemic. Viking Cruises was reportedly going to call on a number of Gulf Coast cities to participate in it.
DeFuniak Springs Police Department showcases new location
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police opened their doors to the community to showcase their new location. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley said the upgrade was long overdue- it provides a cleaner and safer environment for employees. “Office location, ease of getting to the police department in the parking lot and out […]
mypanhandle.com
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
Skeleton remains found in Miramar Beach woods
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A death investigation was underway Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were at Leeward Drive after a “resident found what they believed to be skeletal fragments while clearing a lot located near a residential street.” The Medical Examiner’s Office and WCSO Crime […]
Bay County announces upcoming waste amnesty days
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fall waste amnesty days will take place Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 from 7 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Steelfield Landfill. Bay County residents can drop off household items, yard debris and hazardous waste to the landfill for free. Tipping fees will be waived for residential waste […]
Thunder Beach 2022 Autumn Rally to begin this week
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play. There will also be several events around town that […]
Fort Walton Beach, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Walton Beach. The Bay High School football team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The B. T. Washington High School - Pensacola football team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
