Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmix94.com
Indiana woman charged with first-degree murder for Dix man’s death
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 43-year-old Evansville, Indiana woman was indicted Thursday in Jefferson County Court on three counts first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Dix man last month. Retha McIntire was initially charged in September with Class 4 felony concealing or aiding a fugitive...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
korncountry.com
CPD investigates fatal Indianapolis Road car accident
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday night accident where a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. Law enforcement responded to the crash near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m., per CPD spokesperson Lt. Matt Harris. The driver of the vehicle involved, Bersain...
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
wbiw.com
Unwanted and intoxicated woman arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street after a report from the homeowner that individuals were being detained by her husband. The caller said she was armed with a handgun. When...
Fishers bank robbery suspect may be connected to more burglaries
Police have a man in custody in connection with a recent armed bank robbery. The investigation uncovered he may be connected to more unsolved crimes.
salemleader.com
Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges
A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
iustv.com
UPDATE: IU student found dead in home of Bloomington man died of fentanyl overdose
Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup confirmed Thursday that 20-year-old IU student Avery McMillan, who was found unresponsive in the home of a Bloomington man in August, died from a fentanyl overdose. McMillan died on August 17 after police say she was unable to get into her apartment after returning from...
cbs4indy.com
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy charged with witness tampering in excessive use of force arrests
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy is now being charged with witness tampering in connection to an excessive force incident involving a former New Castle, Indiana, police officer. According to the indictment, former New Castle Police Lt. Aaron Strong, 44, violated three people's civil...
Docs: Indy convict shoots and kills man during fight over stolen money
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 72 hours after a man was shot dead on the sidewalk outside his apartment, IMPD arrested the man who they believe pulled the trigger. Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in the murder of Calvin Lawson Jr. at the Parkway Terrace apartments in the 4500 block of E. Washington Street. According to […]
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found
A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman’s body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains of 34-year-old Ashley...
korncountry.com
Indianapolis police sergeant indicted for using excessive force
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment late Tuesday charging an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant with violating the civil rights of an arrestee by using excessive force. Sgt. Eric Huxley, 44, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law....
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
korncountry.com
Responsible citizen alerts authorities to fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department (CPD) personnel were patrolling in the downtown area on Saturday when a woman approached them and advised that her neighbor’s house was possibly on fire. She said she had heard the smoke alarms going off for around 20 minutes and told them that she believed people were still inside the home.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
iustv.com
Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger
Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
Ex-Henry Co. reserve deputy accused of witness tampering in excessive force case
A now-former Henry County reserve deputy has been charged with witness tampering as part of a federal case surrounding alleged excessive use of force by an ex-New Castle police lieutenant.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 […]
Comments / 4