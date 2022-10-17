Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Benning laments 'decimated' linebacking corps
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, a color analyst for the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s football team remains in a positive position mentally, but talent issues are a factor going into the final five games of the regular season.
unomaha.edu
Earthquakes in Nebraska: An Unlikely but Important Reason to be Prepared
Nebraska is far less likely to experience damaging earthquakes than somewhere like California, but the lessons learned from earthquake preparedness as part of the worldwide "Great ShakeOut" can have important outcomes for general emergency preparedness for students, faculty, and staff. search keywords:. crisis. emergency preparedness. alert. Because the west coast...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Nebraska Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about. After getting consent to...
KETV.com
KETV and Nebraska Restaurant Association talk restaurant industry
OMAHA, Neb. — On Wednesday, KETV learned that changes are coming for two Omaha restaurants. Stokes in the Old Market will close within the week, and the fried-chicken-famous Time Out is up for sale. KETV spoke with the Nebraska Restaurant Association's Zoe Olson about the state of the cyclical...
klkntv.com
Husker AD Trev Alberts reveals details of Scott Frost’s restructured contract
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A judge ruled on Tuesday that the University of Nebraska must release the metrics of former football coach Scott Frost’s restructured contract. And Athletic Director Trev Alberts wasted no time, discussing the contract on Huskers Sports Radio later that day. Frost needed to win...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD reveals ‘metrics’ from Scott Frost’s contract after judge’s decision
The Scott Frost era ended a few weeks ago in Lincoln, but the stories and information are now being brought to light. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts last season had told the Husker faithful that there were metrics Frost needed to reach in his restructured contract. The metrics were never released...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
AD: Fired Frost needed 6 wins to get full salary restored
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night. USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential. Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
kmaland.com
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense
The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories
The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman sentenced for mail fraud
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 66-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced on Thursday for mail fraud. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 66-year-old Wendy Bailey of Omaha was sentenced Thursday to time served by the U.S. District Court Judge for four counts of mail fraud. Bailey will now begin a...
KETV.com
Douglas County Corrections announces Wednesday inmate death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate Thursday night. Mike Myers, the department's director, said 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials said life-saving measures were immediately initiated by corrections personnel. Myers...
Time Out Foods: A beloved Omaha restaurant for sale
A real estate brokerage posted a listing for the beloved restaurant, Time Out Chicken, as a turnkey operation.
Comments / 0