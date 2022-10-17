Read full article on original website
Freeport Bayfest Nov. 5
The annual Freeport Bayfest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Freeport Sports Complex. Family friendly and free event with live music, bounce houses, pony rides, mullet toss, cooking contest, kids art contest, Jeep enthusiast show, food and craft vendors, and more.
Niceville Bazaar is Saturday; over 130 booths, food trucks, music
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Bazaar, a gigantic pre-Christmas shopping event with over 130 vendors, is Saturday at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Formerly known as the World Bazaar or Holiday Bazaar, the 2022 Niceville Bazaar is open to holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There...
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. The event is organized by...
City of Niceville unveils new mural and kayak launch
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the City of Niceville unveiled the highly anticipated mural and kayak launch at Turkey Creek Park. During a Niceville City Council meeting last November, Amanda Grandy and Councilwoman Cathy Alley announced Janae Erickson as the Niceville mural design winner with an unveiling of the winning artwork.
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Giant Wahoo Smashes Tourney Record
A 101-pound wahoo boated by Derrick Dover on Oct. 7 at Florida’s Destin Fishing Rodeo is the biggest ever caught in the event’s 74-year history, topping the tournament record of 98.2 pounds that was set in 2010. He hooked the fish while on a “lunch break” during an...
Downtown Pensacola’s Series of Events This Fall
Starting in late-October and going into mid-November, O’Riley’s Irish Pub and Sir Richard’s Public House will be holding events to celebrate the Fall season. If you and/or your friends are looking for somewhere to have a drink and have fun, then keep reading. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Halloween...
Farm Share Thanksgiving Food Distribution
Representative Salzman in partnership with Farm Share and other community partners is sponsoring a Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday, November 12, 2022, starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last (minimum of 300 families) at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church in Cantonment. “Feeding the community has been one of our office’s...
Two bikers hit by vehicle at Blue Angel Parkway and Sorrento Road
Bicyclist killed at Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Pensacola, Fla - (OBA) - Around 7:05pm last evening two bicyclists were traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) near the edge of the roadway when a Toyota Highlander also traveling westbound on State Road 292 (Sorrento Road) struck the bicyclists.
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
Multiple injured in Santa Rosa Beach crash
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple people are injured after a head on collision in Santa Rosa Beach on Hwy. 98 near E. Hewett Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP officials said possibly four patients are being treated with a reported entrapment. Officials said one driver is a...
Bay County announces upcoming waste amnesty days
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fall waste amnesty days will take place Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 from 7 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Steelfield Landfill. Bay County residents can drop off household items, yard debris and hazardous waste to the landfill for free. Tipping fees will be waived for residential waste […]
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
Christina Hamburg started PSC at 14. Now 19, she already has Associate in Arts degree and will soon earn RN Associate of Science degree
Christina Hamburg just turned 19 in July, but she’s already earned an Associate in Arts – Psychology degree from Pensacola State College and will soon finish her Associate of Science RN degree. Still, she doesn’t officially complete high school until December, even though she completed most of her...
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
2 Florida orthopedic providers merge to form 17-physician practice
Fort Walton Beach, Fla.-based Orthopaedic Associates and Panama City, Fla.-based Southern Orthopedic Specialists will merge in November. The merged practice will have five locations, according to a news release shared Oct. 21 with Becker's. Orthopaedic Associates has 12 physicians, and Southern Orthopedic Specialists has five physicians. The merged practice will...
