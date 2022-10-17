Queen Letizia kicks off state visit to Germany on a stylish note

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain are in Germany for a state visit. The royal mom of two looked beautiful in blue as she and her husband were received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender on Monday at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

Getty Images The royal couple officially kicked off their state visit to Germany on Oct. 17

The Spanish Queen wore a Carolina Herrera Fall 2013 dress teamed with ﻿ blue pumps and a matching handbag to the official welcome ceremony on Oct. 17.

Letizia stunned later in the evening wearing a vibrant cape gown to a state dinner held in their honor. The Queen completed her glamorous look with statement earrings and an elegant updo. King Felipe looked dapper beside his wife sporting a tux and bow tie.

Getty Images The Spanish Queen stunned on the first day of their state visit

The royal couple departed for Germany on Sunday, Oct. 16. The King and Queen’s state visit aims to “highlight and strengthen the ties and bilateral relations between both countries.”

According to AP News , Letizia and Felipe’s visit was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finally we’re here - we’re very happy about that,” the King is quoted as saying.

Getty Images The couple’s visit to Germany aims to ‘highlight and strengthen the ties and bilateral relations between both countries’

During their visit to Germany, Letizia and Felipe will travel to Frankfurt, where they will inaugurate the Frankfurt Book Fair. Spain is the guest of honor at this year’s book fair. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s father told reporters at the presidential palace (via AP News ), “We hope it will help promote even more the Spanish language and culture as a vehicle for mutual understanding between our two peoples.”