Queen Letizia kicks off state visit to Germany on a stylish note

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain are in Germany for a state visit. The royal mom of two looked beautiful in blue as she and her husband were received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender on Monday at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

The royal couple officially kicked off their state visit to Germany on Oct. 17

The Spanish Queen wore a Carolina Herrera Fall 2013 dress teamed with ﻿ blue pumps and a matching handbag to the official welcome ceremony on Oct. 17.

Letizia stunned later in the evening wearing a vibrant cape gown to a state dinner held in their honor. The Queen completed her glamorous look with statement earrings and an elegant updo. King Felipe looked dapper beside his wife sporting a tux and bow tie.

The Spanish Queen stunned on the first day of their state visit

The royal couple departed for Germany on Sunday, Oct. 16. The King and Queen’s state visit aims to “highlight and strengthen the ties and bilateral relations between both countries.”

According to AP News , Letizia and Felipe’s visit was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finally we’re here - we’re very happy about that,” the King is quoted as saying.

The couple’s visit to Germany aims to ‘highlight and strengthen the ties and bilateral relations between both countries’

During their visit to Germany, Letizia and Felipe will travel to Frankfurt, where they will inaugurate the Frankfurt Book Fair. Spain is the guest of honor at this year’s book fair. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s father told reporters at the presidential palace (via AP News ), “We hope it will help promote even more the Spanish language and culture as a vehicle for mutual understanding between our two peoples.”

Related
Daily Mail

Sizzling in Scarlet! Queen Letizia dazzles in one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown on the red carpet during a royal visit to Germany with King Felipe

Queen Letizia dazzled in a vibrant red gown as she took to the red carpet with King Felipe at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin this evening. The Queen, 50, recycled the scarlet, cape gown from Stella McCartney as she attended a banquet at which she and the King were guests of honour during their three-day royal tour of Germany.
The Associated Press

Spanish royals start delayed state visit to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a state visit to Germany that was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will see the monarch and the German president open the annual Frankfurt Book Fair. Felipe was received with military...
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
HOLAUSA

Royal siblings go apple picking: See the sweet pictures!

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s kids look apple-solutely adorable in new photos. On Saturday, the Swedish Royal Court shared pictures of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar apple picking. The sweet images were taken by the royal siblings’ mother, Victoria. “Harvest time 🍎,” the post was captioned (translated...
Newsweek

Meghan, Harry Would Have 'Raised Eyebrows' Over Charles' Coronation Date

King Charles III's coronation date will "definitely have raised some eyebrows" between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following its announcement this month, a recent episode of Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast has heard. Chief royal correspondent Jack Royston and royal commentator Kristen Meinzer discussed the Sussexes' reaction as the date...
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth II once hid in plain sight to party on the streets of London

8th May 1945, crowds of people flooded London streets to celebrate World War II's end; among them, unbeknown to the masses, were two Royal Princesses. On 13th September 1940, five bombs were dropped on Buckingham Palace. Instead of fleeing to the countryside, King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, stayed in London throughout The Blitz. However, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were evacuated.
The Hill

First lady fashion in the spotlight at diplomatic soiree

Washington’s diplomatic community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the fashion of first spouses across the world, and the designers that dress them.  “It’s very important what you dress, it’s the first thing we see on somebody, and it has an impact for us. It’s either a thumbs up or thumbs down,” said Jan Du Plain,…
Smithonian

The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel

If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Deadline

Ukrainian Film Industry Stages Film Awards In Bunker Amid Ongoing War

In yet another sign of the continued resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people, the fifth edition of the Ukrainian National Film Critics Circle Award, dubbed Kinokolo, pressed ahead with its ceremony on Thursday, in spite of an ongoing war in the country.  The ceremony was held in a bunker in Kyiv and broadcasted live on national public TV channel Suspilne Kultura from the underground studio, remarkably just days after Russian airstrikes targeted key infrastructure in the capital city and destroyed 30% of the country’s power stations, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.  Local film critics recognized projects such as Dmytro Sukholytkyi-Sobchuk’s Cannes...
The Guardian

‘Lascivious’ Titian masterpiece set to fetch up to £12m at auction

A Titian masterpiece once considered excessively lascivious is expected to fetch up to £12m when it is sold in December. The painting by the celebrated 16th-century old master was one of a series depicting the tragic story of Venus and Adonis told in Ovid’s Metamorphoses. It is the most important work by Titian to be sold this century, according to the auction house Sotheby’s.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

German parliament clears way for huge energy relief package

BERLIN — (AP) — The German parliament on Friday cleared the way for the government to provide up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that has been greeted with suspicion elsewhere in Europe.
