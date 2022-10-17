ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best red carpet looks at the Academy Museum Gala: Selena Gomez, Eiza González, and more

By Daniel Neira
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsA3O_0icYiaVj00

The Academy Museum Gala was the perfect opportunity for many of our favorite A-List stars and Hollywood celebrities to show off their fashion style.

And with many memorable moments, which included the viral photo between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and Julia Roberts’ Icon Award, in celebration of her successful career for over three decades, celebs were ready to pose for the camera, as they walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5F6z_0icYiaVj00

Selena Gomez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFHxf_0icYiaVj00

George and Amal Clooney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpXz8_0icYiaVj00

Hailey Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIMnW_0icYiaVj00

Eiza González

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qdy1X_0icYiaVj00

Diego Boneta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3Qqz_0icYiaVj00

Keke Palmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eK6Wt_0icYiaVj00

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1068ZG_0icYiaVj00

Alexa Demie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RZLt_0icYiaVj00

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4kOF_0icYiaVj00

Kaia Gerber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnhgs_0icYiaVj00

Mia Goth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imXVh_0icYiaVj00

Olivia Wilde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43b2Yd_0icYiaVj00

Selma Blair and Mindy Kaling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIGf9_0icYiaVj00

Emma Stone

