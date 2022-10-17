ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Compel Trump's testimony under oath | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Jan. 6 select committee has proved beyond any doubt that Donald Trump incited and prolonged the mob violence that meant to subvert Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in a scrupulously fair election.

America was on the brink of dictatorship that day, a danger that did not pass when Trump’s insurrectionists dispersed from a desecrated Capitol. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans still believe his lies. More than half of their candidates for Congress and state offices have denied or question Biden’s victory, according to the Washington Post. Their party has become a cult.

The stage is set for another insurrection if Trump, or someone equally irresponsible, loses in 2024.

The remaining question is whether Trump really believed his lies, despite what his attorney general and advisers told him otherwise, or whether he knew better and didn’t care. Demented or diabolical — he’s one or the other. By neither explanation is he fit to command the affection of any American, let alone our highest office.

That’s why it’s proper and necessary for the committee to subpoena testimony from Trump himself. Only he can say why he relied on the advice of crackpots, rather than of the responsible people in his administration. Only he can tell his side of the story, which so far the committee has not heard. One would think he would leap at the chance — if nothing else, his narcissistic ego would crave the attention.

Still, it’s more likely Trump will do everything he can to avoid it. Lies become perjury when they are told under oath. No capable lawyer would advise Trump to take that risk. If the courts compel him to obey a subpoena, he would need to be well versed on the Fifth Amendment.

His only other plausible strategy would be to delay, delay delay — his modus operandi — in the expectation that Republicans will win control of the House, revoke the subpoena and abolish the Jan. 6 committee.

That alone is reason enough for voters to leave the Democrats in charge.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

