Sun Valley, NV

Fire Damages Two Homes in Sparks

A Sparks house fire that was initially stopped late Wednesday night and damaged two homes temporarily flared up again early Thursday morning. The fire initially started just before midnight and was knocked down but then reignited again about two hours later, in the 400 block of 9th Street. Crews were called back and knocked down the blaze.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang

An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
SPARKS, NV
Investigation Underway After Deadly Shooting in Reno

Reno Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Bartlett Street late Wednesday night. Police say the shooting appears to be an act of self-defense and that no one was arrested. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim with gunshot wounds, around 10:45 p.m. The unidentified man...
RENO, NV
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
SPARKS, NV
Fire at Carson City's Historic Lee House Deemed Accidental

Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City. It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday, October 13. The Carson City Fire Department says the cause of the fire was a coffee pot that was left on. Carson City fire crews responded to...
CARSON CITY, NV
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
RENO, NV
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
Lyon County Deputies Seek Man Missing From Fernley

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen at his home in Fernley last month. Deputies say 53-year-old Ronald Littley walked away from his home in an unknown direction on Sept. 19 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Littley is 6’1” tall...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department

There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
SPARKS, NV
City of Sparks Offers Fire Chief Position to Finalist

Walt White is currently chief of Amador County’s Fire Protection District. A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
Sheep to Roam and Reduce Hazardous Fuels near Jacks Valley Community Tomorrow

As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will release sheep on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Fuels Reduction Project area just south of Jacks Valley Road in Carson City, Nevada. From approximately mid-October through November, the sheep...
CARSON CITY, NV
Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating runaway teen

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 16-year-old Anthony Sainz. Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Anthony may be wearing a red baseball cap with black handwriting on it, gray t-shirt, gray zip up...
CARSON CITY, NV
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region

After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
NEVADA STATE
Developers Break Ground on New Senior Living Complex in Reno

(October 18, 2022) Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing is breaking ground on a new affordable senior living complex at 260 Winter Street in Reno. Vintage at Washington Station will be a senior-restricted development, available to residents age 55 and above. All of the units will be affordable to seniors at or below 60% of area median income (AMI). The project will set aside five home units at 45% of the AMI.
RENO, NV
Someone 2 Know: Sam & Amber Britt

Whether you call it a holiday or a celebration, one Damonte Ranch couple goes all-out, every year, to make sure it's an unforgettable time for anyone brave enough to venture into their neighborhood. The couple started their annual Halloween decorating more than ten years ago.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada to Hold Baggin' for Apples Event

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will hold its all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples on October 27th. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Food Bank will be joined...
SPARKS, NV

