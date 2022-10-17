Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
starvedrock.media
Illinois cities make list of best for remote work
(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Watch for deer; Illinoisans participate in earthquake drill; wet winter predictions
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. Officials said that means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. In 2021, 14,522 motor vehicle crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, nearly 1,400 resulted in damage to...
starvedrock.media
Stakeholders look to connect more donors to Illinois families for school choice scholarship program
(The Center Square) – Supporters of the Illinois Invest In Kids scholarship program may be looking to make the program more accessible to families and donors alike. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for qualified families throughout the state.
starvedrock.media
Illinois gubernatorial candidates asked about genera affirming care for minors
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee Darren Bailey were asked about gender-affirming care for Illinois youth as the November election nears. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for governor for their second and final debate Tuesday. The pair discussed schools, crime and health care in Illinois.
starvedrock.media
Illinois' 6th Congressional District candidates offer stance on education
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, one candidate for Illinois' 6th Congressional District is sharing his thoughts on education. The contest is between Republican Keith Pekau and incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove. The two have offered their opinions on several issues including reproductive care, crime and now education.
starvedrock.media
‘All hat and no cattle’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ Illinois governor candidates continue jabs after debate
(The Center Square) – After the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday, the candidates are speeding into the final weeks of the campaign, and the rhetoric doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Because of crime and poor schools, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey has called Chicago a "hellhole" and an...
starvedrock.media
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
starvedrock.media
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
starvedrock.media
Weiser, Kellner face off in attorney general debate
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s attorney general candidates faced off Tuesday night in a debate that centered on what to do about crime and public safety. During the debate hosted by 9NEWS, incumbent Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, defended his record since being elected in 2018, while 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, a Republican, criticized Weiser for not taking responsibility for rising crime.
starvedrock.media
State Board of Education gives insights into release of the Illinois Report Card
(The Center Square) – How well students are recovering from learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the areas addressed with the upcoming release of the 2022 Illinois Report Card. The Illinois State Board of Education held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what to look...
starvedrock.media
Witches Walk To Help Showcase Utica Businesses
Dust off your broom for a fun night in Utica. Witches Walk of Utica runs 4 until 9 Thursday at various businesses in the village. Tickets are $20 if bought before midnight or $25 the day of the event on Thursday. Advance tickets include a wine glass and tasting tickets. A ticket gets you a wristband which gets you access to tastings, raffles, contests, treasure hunts and psychic readings. Around 20 Utica businesses are stops on the Witches Walk.
starvedrock.media
Hiker Shaken Up At Bottom Of Wildcat Canyon
Checking out the fall colors proved to be a painful venture for one Starved Rock hiker. Utica firefighters were called to the park just before 11:30 Thursday morning for a 64-year-old man from Ottawa who fell on some stairs at the bottom of Wildcat Canyon. He ended up with a twisted knee but refused transport to a hospital.
starvedrock.media
Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck
A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Comments / 0