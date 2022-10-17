Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
Bay News 9
Floods continue to engulf a waterside animal enclosure and bar
OVIEDO, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian, many lake and river front properties are still in waist-deep water. One of those locations is The Black Hammock, which is surrounded by floods. What You Need To Know. The Black Hammock encompasses a bar, restaurant, and adventure tour business located off...
Bay News 9
Some Good Samaritan Society residents told flood damaged units won't be repaired
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents in almost half the neighborhoods of a senior living community in Osceola County are learning their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired. "Unsafe” units in almost six Kissimmee Village neighborhoods won’t be repaired, according to Good Samaritan Society. “I could almost cry because...
Bay News 9
Disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian now have another resource to get back to normal. A new disaster recovery center is located at the Cuyler Community Building in the town of Mims. It was selected due to the location of the majority of losses...
Bay News 9
Health officials warn of harmful blue-green algae in Polk County lake
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert regarding harmful blue-green algal toxins recently found in Lake Henry. Officials with the department are urging people to be careful in and around Lake Henry-South. A water sample was taken on Oct....
Bay News 9
Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
Bay News 9
SpaceX successfully launches over 50 Starlink satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning. 54 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Scroll down to watch the launch. The company’s renowned Falcon 9 rocket sent off 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40...
Bay News 9
Seminole's Rory Thomas helps lead the Noles' past another juggernaut
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole High school senior Rory Thomas’ favorite place on the football field is the end zone. Rory Thomas is a senior on Seminole High School's football team. He recently haled his team to an overtime win over Central Florida powerhouse, Cocoa High School. His coach,...
Bay News 9
Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
Comments / 0