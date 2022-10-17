ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
DELTONA, FL
Bay News 9

Floods continue to engulf a waterside animal enclosure and bar

OVIEDO, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian, many lake and river front properties are still in waist-deep water. One of those locations is The Black Hammock, which is surrounded by floods. What You Need To Know. The Black Hammock encompasses a bar, restaurant, and adventure tour business located off...
OVIEDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian now have another resource to get back to normal. A new disaster recovery center is located at the Cuyler Community Building in the town of Mims. It was selected due to the location of the majority of losses...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

SpaceX successfully launches over 50 Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning. 54 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Scroll down to watch the launch. The company’s renowned Falcon 9 rocket sent off 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Bay News 9

Seminole's Rory Thomas helps lead the Noles' past another juggernaut

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole High school senior Rory Thomas’ favorite place on the football field is the end zone. Rory Thomas is a senior on Seminole High School's football team. He recently haled his team to an overtime win over Central Florida powerhouse, Cocoa High School. His coach,...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy