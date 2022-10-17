Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
Smitten Kitchen’s Twice-Baked Potatoes Are a Fresh Take on the Classic
In the world of online food blogging, Smitten Kitchen is a legend. The beloved food blog founded by Deb Perelman is one of the first places I check when searching for recipe inspiration. I’ve cooked countless Smitten Kitchen recipes in the past and am always impressed. So when searching for contestants to include in my twice-baked potato recipe showdown, I knew I needed to see if Deb had a recipe.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BBQ RANCH BEEF BAKE
BBQ Ranch Beef Bake will be a dish you definitely make more than once. It’s simple, cheesy, and full of flavor. BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, Velveeta…what’s not to love? Pasta bakes are so easy, and they reheat great. Serve this dish when you need a quick weeknight dinner option or when you’re craving comfort food!
Allrecipes.com
Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
I tried Alton Brown's 3-ingredient recipe for baked potatoes, and I already know how I'd make it even better
I'm on the hunt for the best baked-potato recipe, and I appreciated how simple the "Good Eats" star's cooking and presentation methods were.
Jennifer Garner Uses 2 Secret Ingredients to Make Her Famous ‘Leftover Chicken Soup’
In her popular Instagram series #PretendCookingShow, Jennifer Garner shares her go-to way to repurpose leftover chicken: soup! She uses two secret ingredients to really make her recipe sing: vinegar and honey. I decided to give the popular Jennifer Garner chicken soup recipe a try—and see if her secret ingredients made...
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
How To Keep Bananas Fresh So They Don’t Turn Brown
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas are the ticking time bomb of fruit. It often seems like you only...
actionlifemedia.com
How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets
Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
Ladies, Don't Pay a Fortune for Vitamin C Serum When You Can Make it Yourselves
DIY Vitamin C Serums is fresh, potent, and priced right!. Note: The following contains affiliate links. We know how vital Vitamin C is to our overall well-being. In fact, to reap the most health benefits, we need to consume it every day as Vitamin C is water soluble, meaning our bodies can’t store it.
thecountrycook.net
Apple Crumble Bars
These easy Apple Crumble Bars are an irresistible dessert! A brown sugar crust with apple pie filling and topped with a gorgeous butter crumble!. I'm a huge apple fan. Apple pie, cake, cookies, bread, you name it! These Apple Crumble Bars are one of my favorite easy recipes. With a homemade crust and crumble topping that is filled with apple pie filling, you really can't get easier or tastier. Warm spices with the brown sugar really tie everything together! The bonus is you aren't making a separate crust and topping. The crust in this recipes doubles as the topping as well!
The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
therecipecritic.com
Cinnamon Roll Dessert Pizza
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Inspired by Papa Murphy’s cinnamon pizza, this dessert pizza has all of the goodness of a cinnamon roll! Buttery brown sugar cinnamon spread on top of quick and easy pizza dough and drizzled with a cream cheese glaze will make you go back for seconds!
Homemade ranch dressing mix
If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!
The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros
Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
AOL Corp
How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes
When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
TODAY.com
McDonald’s limited-edition adult Happy Meal toys are listed for as much as $300,000 on eBay
McDonald’s recently-released adult Happy Meal was designed to engender feelings of “nostalgia” among its older customers. Instead, it’s kicked off a bidding war. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box has already sold out at many McDonald’s locations across the country, meaning that the only way for collectors to get their hands on the toys is through the secondary market.
Beer-Brined Grilled Chicken Wings Recipe
2 (12-ounce|375 ml) cans beer, preferably Pilsner-style lager. 2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives, plus more for serving. kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Brine the chicken: Dissolve the salt in the beer in a large bowl. Add the chicken and cover. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.
