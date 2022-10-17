ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Diving into the details of SeaWorld new surf coaster

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Floods continue to engulf a waterside animal enclosure and bar

OVIEDO, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian, many lake and river front properties are still in waist-deep water. One of those locations is The Black Hammock, which is surrounded by floods. What You Need To Know. The Black Hammock encompasses a bar, restaurant, and adventure tour business located off...
OVIEDO, FL
Bay News 9

SpaceX successfully launches over 50 Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning. 54 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Scroll down to watch the launch. The company’s renowned Falcon 9 rocket sent off 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Bay News 9

Seminole's Rory Thomas helps lead the Noles' past another juggernaut

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole High school senior Rory Thomas’ favorite place on the football field is the end zone. Rory Thomas is a senior on Seminole High School's football team. He recently haled his team to an overtime win over Central Florida powerhouse, Cocoa High School. His coach,...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
DELTONA, FL

