Bay News 9
Diving into the details of SeaWorld new surf coaster
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Bay News 9
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple murder arrested in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 67-year-old man sought as a person of interest in a brutal Oklahoma quadruple murder was located and arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, officials said. According to information from the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department, Joseph L. Kennedy II was taken into custody...
Bay News 9
Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
Bay News 9
Floods continue to engulf a waterside animal enclosure and bar
OVIEDO, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian, many lake and river front properties are still in waist-deep water. One of those locations is The Black Hammock, which is surrounded by floods. What You Need To Know. The Black Hammock encompasses a bar, restaurant, and adventure tour business located off...
Bay News 9
SpaceX successfully launches over 50 Starlink satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning. 54 Starlink satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Scroll down to watch the launch. The company’s renowned Falcon 9 rocket sent off 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40...
Bay News 9
Seminole's Rory Thomas helps lead the Noles' past another juggernaut
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole High school senior Rory Thomas’ favorite place on the football field is the end zone. Rory Thomas is a senior on Seminole High School's football team. He recently haled his team to an overtime win over Central Florida powerhouse, Cocoa High School. His coach,...
Bay News 9
Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
Bay News 9
Leesburg residents now seeing higher electric bills, rising gas prices to blame
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Leesburg are seeing increases to their electric bills. City officials said the rise in gas prices is the chief contributor. The average Leesburg Electric customer bill is up $76 a month. The city hopes to lower rates in April, 2023. Electric bills are...
