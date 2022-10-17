Read full article on original website
Related
coastalbreezenews.com
Naples Shelter Animals Transported to Safety
In partnership with the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Petco Love, the Wings of Rescue organization facilitated the transportation of 66 dogs and cats from both Humane Society of Naples and Collier County Domestic Animal Services. The pets were on adoption floors in shelters prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall. On October 5th, all of the pets were loaded onto planes at the Naples airport to fly north.
businessobserverfl.com
Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief
A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
Florida Weekly
The power of the second-hand — Florida’s thrift and resale stores
Thrift shopping is on the rise. According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, this year’s second hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from last year’s $96 billion market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach...
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
coastalbreezenews.com
Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach
On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ad from 1996 revealed in Southwest Florida after billboard damaged by Ian
An advertisement from 1996 is on display in Southwest Florida after a billboard was damaged by high winds from Hurricane Ian.
3 People Remain Missing in Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian, Florida Sheriff Says
The missing individuals have been identified as Gary Luke, James Hurst and Ivonka Knes Three people remain unaccounted for in Fort Myers, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month. In an update on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that officials currently have "3 missing person reports in regard to the hurricane." Those individuals were identified by Marceno as Gary Luke of North Fort Myers as well as James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, both of Fort Myers Beach. Marceno also said that since Sept. 27, the day...
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners
A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
bobcatmultimedia.com
Hurricane’s Ian’s impact on GC
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around 3 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.28, carrying high winds across Cayo Costa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, including mass flooding and power outages as sea levels rose, leaving thousands of people to brace for the storm. Many in our GC community have family members in Florida that were in the storm’s path.
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
State contractor addresses concerns over conditions at new hurricane shelter
Pictures sent to Fox 4 show the living conditions inside the new North Fort Myers hurricane shelter. They show missing tiles and stained ceilings, now addressed by the company in charge.
10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach
The animal reportedly emerged from the ocean, sunned itself and then went back into the water A large alligator was spotted on a Florida beach on Friday, sunning itself before heading back into the ocean. The animal was reportedly around 10-ft. long, according to Kyle Hussey, who saw and photographed the animal as it swam to shore from the ocean at Melbourne Beach. After laying on the beach for about 10 minutes, the alligator went back to the ocean. The National Ocean Service said alligators typically aren't found in the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian
Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
fox35orlando.com
How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?
With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
Comments / 0