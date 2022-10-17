Read full article on original website
newmexicopbs.org
Navajo Nation Presidential Candidates, NM Attorney General Race & Missing in New Mexico Day
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales begins the show’s series of candidate conversations featuring leading contenders for Governor, Congress, and Navajo Nation President. Current Navajo President Jonathan Nez tells Antonia that his leadership can help carry his tribe through the end of the pandemic. But challenger Dr. Buu Nygren says it’s past time to open the tribe back up and to move on from the crisis.
Hobbs News-Sun
Voters to decide 6 ballot issues
Getting past the political races on next month’s General Election ballot, voters find six important questions to answer. Ballots include three proposed amendments to the New Mexico Constitution and three general obligation bond issues, regardless of the voter’s Lea County address because they are issues for the whole state.
New Mexico braces for confrontational poll watchers
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top elections regulator said Wednesday that precautions are being taken to guard against the possibility of deliberate disruptions by party-appointed poll challengers and watchers in the ongoing general election. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said at a news briefing that she is aware of efforts to recruit poll challengers by people who believe the election process is rigged and may want to interfere. “Maybe they feel like at the end of the day, even if they ultimately get removed, that they’ve been able to slow down the process, cause folks to get discouraged,” Toulouse Oliver said. “As long as a challenger is following the rules and not obstructing the election process and not interposing challenges in bad faith, they can stay there the entire process. But when we start seeing this other behavior, that’s when they have to go.” At the same time, Toulouse Oliver has encouraged people with concerns about the integrity of elections to volunteer and work at the polls under oath. She said hundreds of new poll workers have responded.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Early voting locations expand Saturday
Early voting in Doña Ana County and throughout New Mexico continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Early voting expands to include sites throughout the county on Saturday, Oct. 22. Early voting continues through Nov. 5 at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 945 N. Motel Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m.-5...
New Mexico governor appoints new Union County Commissioner
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced two appointments to vacant county commission seats, including one in Union County. Frankie J. Aragon was appointed to the Union County Commission, according to the governor’s Wednesday announcement. Previously, he was noted to have served as the Union County assessor […]
kunm.org
Funding for senior center facilities and accessible vehicles up for a vote in NM election
As senior centers across New Mexico begin to reopen their doors after pandemic shutdowns and fire evacuations, $24.5 million for the facilities is up for a vote in the November election. General Obligation Bond 1 — if approved — would go toward designing, renovating, or equipping centers across 21 counties and six pueblos.
Government Technology
New Mexico Will Set Data Guidelines With ‘4 Simple Questions’
Peter Mantos was named New Mexico secretary of information technology at the end of June, and one area he’s working on as he settles into the role is establishing data policy and guiding state agencies in how they take in and use residents’ personally identifiable information. At the...
kunm.org
Ballot Initiative could allocate more funding to early childhood education and public schools
Voters in the November election will have the option to approve Constitutional Amendment 1, which would invest money from a state trust, in our youngest children and public school systems. The Land Grant Permanent Fund is the second wealthiest fund in the country, and advocates have pushed for years to use more of the money to address New Mexico’s historically low child well-being rankings.
Historic districts around New Mexico are getting funding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Historic buildings, like the Cavern Theater in Carlsbad, and a handful of downtown areas in New Mexico are getting a boost in funding for improvements. $10 million in funding will be split up across 14 projects. The funds come from the state’s Economic Development Department. The improvements are supposed to support economic […]
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KOAT 7
Low Covid Booster shot turnout for New Mexico; flu season concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the release of the Omicron booster shot Sept. 2, 2022, New Mexico Department of Health officials said New Mexico has received low numbers for the vaccine, which has sparked a cause of concern. "Early on in the pandemic, we were leading the nation in vaccinations...
kunm.org
First 'Missing In New Mexico Day' to connect relatives seeking loved ones to law enforcement resources
October 22 marks the first “Missing In New Mexico Day,” created by the legislature to bring families of missing Indigenous persons together with law enforcement agencies to offer services and raise awareness. The event will take place at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque hosted by the Department of Public Safety.
Former New Mexico CYFD case workers getting big settlement in whistleblower lawsuit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico will be paying a big chunk of change to two former New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department caseworkers who claim they were forced to quit their jobs after blowing the whistle on a case they say was mishandled. That case ended up getting national attention when […]
newsfromthestates.com
Northern NM fire victims say they need help now, even with $2.5 billion on the way
About 200 people packed into a hall at Mora High School on Monday with tough questions about how they'll be compensated through a $2.5 billion fund created by Congress in late September. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source New Mexico) About 200 victims of the biggest fire in state history...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
kunm.org
An Arizona gun culture and trauma researcher wins ‘genius’ grant
A gun culture and trauma researcher has won a MacArthur Fellowship, a no-strings-attached grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars that are called "genius grants." The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation awarded Jennifer Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Arizona, $800,000 for her research into guns. She studies gun culture and politics, but also gun violence.
New Mexico Locals To Get $400 Relief Cash
Do you live in New Mexico? Does your household have a low income? You could gain up to $400 from the state's one-off Fall relief payment. This cash would help with bills and other expenses.
Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations
*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
Study: New Mexico has second-highest rate of violent crime
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A new analysis of crime statistics has revealed that New Mexico has the second-highest rate of violent crime of any state based on the most recent data available from 2020. The research, conducted by an Austin-based law firm, revealed that New Mexico had approximately 778 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. […]
