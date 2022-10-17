ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

newmexicopbs.org

Navajo Nation Presidential Candidates, NM Attorney General Race & Missing in New Mexico Day

This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales begins the show’s series of candidate conversations featuring leading contenders for Governor, Congress, and Navajo Nation President. Current Navajo President Jonathan Nez tells Antonia that his leadership can help carry his tribe through the end of the pandemic. But challenger Dr. Buu Nygren says it’s past time to open the tribe back up and to move on from the crisis.
Hobbs News-Sun

Voters to decide 6 ballot issues

Getting past the political races on next month’s General Election ballot, voters find six important questions to answer. Ballots include three proposed amendments to the New Mexico Constitution and three general obligation bond issues, regardless of the voter’s Lea County address because they are issues for the whole state.
The Associated Press

New Mexico braces for confrontational poll watchers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top elections regulator said Wednesday that precautions are being taken to guard against the possibility of deliberate disruptions by party-appointed poll challengers and watchers in the ongoing general election. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said at a news briefing that she is aware of efforts to recruit poll challengers by people who believe the election process is rigged and may want to interfere. “Maybe they feel like at the end of the day, even if they ultimately get removed, that they’ve been able to slow down the process, cause folks to get discouraged,” Toulouse Oliver said. “As long as a challenger is following the rules and not obstructing the election process and not interposing challenges in bad faith, they can stay there the entire process. But when we start seeing this other behavior, that’s when they have to go.” At the same time, Toulouse Oliver has encouraged people with concerns about the integrity of elections to volunteer and work at the polls under oath. She said hundreds of new poll workers have responded.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Early voting locations expand Saturday

Early voting in Doña Ana County and throughout New Mexico continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Early voting expands to include sites throughout the county on Saturday, Oct. 22. Early voting continues through Nov. 5 at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 945 N. Motel Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m.-5...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico governor appoints new Union County Commissioner

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced two appointments to vacant county commission seats, including one in Union County. Frankie J. Aragon was appointed to the Union County Commission, according to the governor’s Wednesday announcement. Previously, he was noted to have served as the Union County assessor […]
Government Technology

New Mexico Will Set Data Guidelines With ‘4 Simple Questions’

Peter Mantos was named New Mexico secretary of information technology at the end of June, and one area he’s working on as he settles into the role is establishing data policy and guiding state agencies in how they take in and use residents’ personally identifiable information. At the...
kunm.org

Ballot Initiative could allocate more funding to early childhood education and public schools

Voters in the November election will have the option to approve Constitutional Amendment 1, which would invest money from a state trust, in our youngest children and public school systems. The Land Grant Permanent Fund is the second wealthiest fund in the country, and advocates have pushed for years to use more of the money to address New Mexico’s historically low child well-being rankings.
KRQE News 13

Historic districts around New Mexico are getting funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Historic buildings, like the Cavern Theater in Carlsbad, and a handful of downtown areas in New Mexico are getting a boost in funding for improvements. $10 million in funding will be split up across 14 projects. The funds come from the state’s Economic Development Department. The improvements are supposed to support economic […]
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico

In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
undark.org

In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay

A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
kunm.org

An Arizona gun culture and trauma researcher wins ‘genius’ grant

A gun culture and trauma researcher has won a MacArthur Fellowship, a no-strings-attached grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars that are called "genius grants." The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation awarded Jennifer Carlson, a sociologist at the University of Arizona, $800,000 for her research into guns. She studies gun culture and politics, but also gun violence.
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations

*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
KTSM

Study: New Mexico has second-highest rate of violent crime

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A new analysis of crime statistics has revealed that New Mexico has the second-highest rate of violent crime of any state based on the most recent data available from 2020. The research, conducted by an Austin-based law firm, revealed that New Mexico had approximately 778 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. […]
