Grady County, OK

The Center Square

Oklahoma will not add COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for schools

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma will not add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots required for children before they attend school, state officials said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is adding a recommendation that the vaccine be added to children and adult immunization schedules, according to a CDC news release. The agency will release the updated guidance in 2023.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Government Technology

Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12

Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
OKLAHOMA STATE
chickashatoday.com

OKLAHOMA CITY HOME HEALTH COMPANY AND TWO FORMER CORPORATE OFFICERS

AGREE TO PAY $22.9 MILLION TO SETTLE FEDERAL FALSE CLAIMS ACT AND KICKBACK. ALLEGATIONS ARISING FROM IMPROPER PAYMENTS TO REFERRING PHYSICIANS. OKLAHOMA CITY – CHC Holdings, LLC d/b/a Carter Healthcare, an Oklahoma limited liability company that provides home healthcare through subsidiaries in multiple states, including Texas and Oklahoma, as well as Stanley Carter and Brad Carter (collectively Defendants) agreed to pay $22,948,004 to resolve allegations that Carter Healthcare wrongfully paid physicians to induce referrals of home health patients under the guise of medical directorships, resulting in the submission of false claims to the Medicare and TRICARE programs, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

