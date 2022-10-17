Read full article on original website
Oklahoma will not add COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for schools
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma will not add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots required for children before they attend school, state officials said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is adding a recommendation that the vaccine be added to children and adult immunization schedules, according to a CDC news release. The agency will release the updated guidance in 2023.
kgou.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
KOCO
Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
Government Technology
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
Oklahoma Daily
Trans student at Norman Public Schools reports in-school suspension for using women’s restrooms, sparks protests
A Norman North High School student has reportedly faced in-school suspension three times for using the women's restrooms, sparking students to plan protests at both Norman Public Schools high schools on Friday. In a message to OU Daily, Emery Jenkins, an NNHS sophomore and transgender woman, wrote she’s currently facing...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
City of Norman calling for more affordable housing solutions
Norman City Council came together with community members Wednesday to talk about expanding housing options for its residents
Gov. Stitt appoints District Attorney for Pottawatomie & Lincoln Counties
Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties.
‘The fault lies on the administration’: Community leaders issues joint call for county jail administrator to resign
A group of outspoken clergy and community activists met Monday to discuss ongoing, shocking conditions at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County’s incoming District 3 commissioner plans ‘early start’
Tracey Rider will get an early start – quite literally – as the newest Canadian County commissioner. The lifelong Canadian County resident was elected this summer to succeed Jack Stewart as the District 3 commissioner. The next four-year term doesn’t start until Jan. 1, 2023, but Rider will take office almost six weeks early.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman animal sanctuary owner asks city to expand animal welfare amid struggle to obtain kenneling license
On the shore of Lake Thunderbird is just under seven acres of grassy land, home to a nurse, her roommate and 60 dogs. Naomi Gooch, owner of Dogs Love You Forever, has been rescuing dogs and housing them on her property since 2011. She always wanted to run a rescue,...
kswo.com
Lawton Public School Art teacher finalist in “Oklahoma Teacher of the Year”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hasn’t had an educator win the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year competition in over 50 years, but one art teacher is hoping to change that this year. A Lawton Public School teacher hasn’t won this award since 1968, and Scott...
chickashatoday.com
OKLAHOMA CITY HOME HEALTH COMPANY AND TWO FORMER CORPORATE OFFICERS
AGREE TO PAY $22.9 MILLION TO SETTLE FEDERAL FALSE CLAIMS ACT AND KICKBACK. ALLEGATIONS ARISING FROM IMPROPER PAYMENTS TO REFERRING PHYSICIANS. OKLAHOMA CITY – CHC Holdings, LLC d/b/a Carter Healthcare, an Oklahoma limited liability company that provides home healthcare through subsidiaries in multiple states, including Texas and Oklahoma, as well as Stanley Carter and Brad Carter (collectively Defendants) agreed to pay $22,948,004 to resolve allegations that Carter Healthcare wrongfully paid physicians to induce referrals of home health patients under the guise of medical directorships, resulting in the submission of false claims to the Medicare and TRICARE programs, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
OKC home health company agrees to pay $22.9M to settle federal False Claims Act and kickback allegations
Carter Healthcare, an Oklahoma company that provides home healthcare through subsidiaries in multiple states, as well as the former CEO and COO agreed to pay $22,948,004 to resolve allegations of Medicare and TRICARE fraud.
KOCO
People react to special election to vote on recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Reaction is pouring in after the announcement was made that Oklahomans will have a chance on legalizing recreational marijuana. Gov. Kevin Stitt set the vote for March 7, 2023. This will be a statewide special election. People with the "Yes on 820" Campaign say the governor's proclamation for this vote...
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
OK Attorney, Stitt Appointee facing charges tied to illegal grow operations
An Oklahoma attorney, who was appointed by Governor Stitt to help hospitals deal with a surge of COVID Patients is now in legal trouble.
