TWO OKLAHOMA CITY MEN SENTENCED TO SERVE FIFTY YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CHILD EXPLOITATION AND CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OFFENSES

AGREE TO PAY $22.9 MILLION TO SETTLE FEDERAL FALSE CLAIMS ACT AND KICKBACK. ALLEGATIONS ARISING FROM IMPROPER PAYMENTS TO REFERRING PHYSICIANS. OKLAHOMA CITY – CHC Holdings, LLC d/b/a Carter Healthcare, an Oklahoma limited liability company that provides home healthcare through subsidiaries in multiple states, including Texas and Oklahoma, as well as Stanley Carter and Brad Carter (collectively Defendants) agreed to pay $22,948,004 to resolve allegations that Carter Healthcare wrongfully paid physicians to induce referrals of home health patients under the guise of medical directorships, resulting in the submission of false claims to the Medicare and TRICARE programs, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO