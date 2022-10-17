Read full article on original website
Related
The Detail In This New Custom Home In Boise Is Beautiful
New custom-built homes really don’t do it for me, I like a little character, I like a little charm, but this new home is gorgeous and I can't stop looking at these pictures. It’s hard to call this a home when it feels more like a resort whether it’s the pool, the kitchen, and the bedrooms which look huge.
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
The Village at Meridian Has a Dazzling Vegas Style Water & Light Show
The Village at Meridian is a fantastic place to eat and shop but did you know that you can also get a pretty amazing show for free? I have been to the Village a few times and have always loved the courtyard area with the fountain, playground and seating area. I guess I have always taken off before nightfall though because I had no idea how spectacular the water and light show is at night.
10 Things You May Not Know About Boise’s Warm Springs Castle
The home at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue is one of those homes that demands that you do a double take nearly every time you drive, walk or run past it. As soon as you look at it, you know that this home is REALLY something different from the historic Queen Anne, Colonial, Tudor and Bungalow homes that line this street in Boise's East End. It's one of the handful of castle homes that you'll find in the Gem State and perhaps the most well-known.
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Historic Boise Home Rescued From Demolition Looking for New Owner
When St. Luke’s announced their expansion plans, Boise history lovers rallied to save several historic homes that could have quickly been slated for demolition. Now one of the recently restored homes is looking for someone to love it for years to come!. Originally located at 124 W Bannock in...
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
8 Honest Requests From The People Of Boise
If one thing is for sure it's that the people of the Treasure Valley are as honest as they come. We don't mess around and if we want to share our opinion with you, we most certainly will. Now, when you ask someone who lives here what they want for Boise, you might expect the typical response: "No more Californians" or "don't move here!"
New Soda Shop Opens in Kuna & They Had an Impressive First Weekend!
Soda, anyone? There’s a new awesome soda shop in Kuna and it’s the perfect hangout spot. Snerk’s hosted their official grand opening on Saturday, October 15, 2022. And let’s just say... Kuna really knows how to show up for new businesses! You can find em' at 383 North Linder Avenue in Kuna. Keep scrolling for pictures of the new shop 👇
Major Retail Stores Open and Closed for Thanksgiving 2022 in Boise
It’s wild to think that just three years ago, some people were trying to figure out any possible reason they could to escape from the family Thanksgiving Dinner early to go grab the first holiday deals of the season. In 2019, a handful of retailers started their door-buster sales...
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week
Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
Post Register
Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
Go Back in Time with These Classic Boise Diners
Ah yes, easier, simpler times. It may have been a time before iphones, video games and many of our convenient technologies but the 50s was also a time where things just seemed less stressful and more fun in many ways. While I was not around in the 50s and 60s I have loved the classic diners since I was a kid. I remember going and getting a burger and shake on the silver topped soda bar with my grandmother when I was just a little thing.
How Easy Is It To Get A Fake Boise State Degree?
Call me crazy but I feel like I will never look at a resume the same again. I recently went down the Amazon rabbit hole looking for random things to buy (and to write about) when I decided to search "BSU" in the search bar. I then experienced a wave of emotions that began as a shock, turning into reason before evolving into "what if?"
Boise assisted living facility conversion to apartment complex put on hold
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit (CUP) back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing. DiNapoli owns the Arbor Village assisted living facility on the Boise Bench; the CUP intended to allow the company to convert...
lbmjournal.com
AZEK opens new $140 million Boise facility
CHICAGO — The AZEK Company Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking, Versatex, and AZEK Trim and StruXure pergolas, recently unveiled its newest manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho – AZEK’s first in the Western part of the United States. The 350,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility further advances AZEK’s strategy to drive material conversion to its types of sustainable, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, providing capacity that will allow the company to scale to market demand for its products.
Idaho school districts getting creative to attract substitutes, amid teacher shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Schools across Idaho continue to battle staffing shortages; shortages made more complicated in recent years by the COVID pandemic and increased politics surrounding schools. “When COVID hit us, a lot of the districts really had a struggle with trying to find substitutes, and so, what we...
107.9 LITE FM
Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0