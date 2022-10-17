Read full article on original website
Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time
We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
Clevidence commits to Evansville baseball program as two-way player
Despite playing in only 17 games last season, Ankeny’s Jack Clevidence still attracted the attention of college baseball coaches. The junior pitcher and infielder has verbally committed to play for the University of Evansville. He announced his decision on Twitter Monday. “I was talking to some other schools like...
Charles A. Freyberger
Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
John S. Simmons
John S. Simmons, 77, of Loogootee, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center. He was born July 13, 1945 in Rutherford Township, Indiana to the late John O. and Melva (Hembree) Simmons. John married Sandra Pendley on November 10, 1965 and shared nearly 57...
IU basketball opens season in AP top-25, first time ranked in more than three years
For the first time in nearly four years, IU basketball is ranked in the AP top-25. Indiana will open the season in the No. 13 spot according to the preseason AP poll released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers enter the top-25 for the first time since Jan. 14, 2019. In...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Gary Lee Wagler
Gary Lee Wagler, 54, of Montgomery, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born December 28, 1967 in Washington, Indiana to the late Lester K. “Murphy” and Ida Mae (Knepp) Wagler. Gary married Barbara...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Christopher Matthew Hardy
Hardy, Christopher Matthew, age 49, passed away, Monday, September 19, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Chris was born in Murray, Kentucky, to Michael Andrew and Sandra Kay (Frye) Hardy. He grew up in Newburgh, Indiana and attended Castle High School, and Murray State University. Chris was a cancer survivor from St. Judes Research Hospital. Christopher is survived by his wife, Emily Hardy (Fullerton); son, Greyson Hardy; parents, Michael and Sandy Hardy; sister, Kelly (Tim) Masterson and children; son-in-law of Thomas (Beverly) Osterholt; brother-in-law of Michael (Michelle) Osterholt and children; Thomas E. Osterholt III, and Maren Osterholt. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Kathleen Ann Fullerton-Osterholt, grandparents Dennis and Maxine Frye, Bob and Nancy Hardy, uncles Chet and David Hardy. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held October 23, at 3:00 p.m. CST, at Boonville Worship Center, 3900 West State Road 62, Boonville IN 47601. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greyson Hardy College Fund or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. To make a 529 college savings plan contribution: 1. Go to Ugift529.com 2. Enter Ugift code which is 250-X1O (the last digit is the letter O) 3. Enter YOUR name and the amount of the gift.
Rodney Eugene Sipes
Rodney Eugene Sipes, 70, of Shoals, passed away October 15, 2022, after a brief illness, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Born November 14, 1951, in Cale, IN, he was the son of Cecil and Evelyn (Sanders) Sipes. He married Anna Stroud on June 11, 1971, at the Methodist Church in Indian Springs.
Opportunities for Employers Showcase at WHS
The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation has teamed with Washington High School for a STEM Pathway & Workforce Showcase at Washington High School on Friday morning. The day begins with breakfast at 7:30 am in the cafeteria, then special guest speakers will take over to talk about opportunities for employers here in Daviess County according to organizer Jill Campbell…
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward. The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.
Buddy Guy’s farewell tour to make a stop in Evansville
(WEHT) - Multi-Grammy award winning blues guitarist Buddy Guy announced dates for his 'Damn Right Farewell' tour kicking off in February of 2023.
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
