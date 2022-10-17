Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
Flying Magazine
Embraer Illuminates Plans for Aviation’s ‘Future Ecosystem’
The Praetor 500 will soon have its own full-flight simulator at FlightSafety International’s Orlando, Florida, location. [Courtesy: Jim Barrett]. How to take advantage of the current movement to transform the aviation industry to meet its green future? For Embraer Executive Jets—it feels like a mission. At a press...
Aviation International News
Embraer To Test Bizjets on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel
“It’s not enough to think about sustainability like it had been in the past as a desire or some kind of noble cause—it’s a demand necessity and we have the responsibility and [incentive] to proceed on that path,” Embraer Executive Jets president and CEO Michael Amalfitano said Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. He noted the company’s recent demonstration test flights on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using one of its E195-E2 regional jets, which flew with one engine burning neat SAF while the other used a 50 percent SAF blend.
Flying Magazine
JetNet Acquires Asset Insight, Reviews 2022 Market Data to Date
The business jet market has entered a healthy stabilization phase after a roller coaster couple of years, according to JetNet. [Shutterstock]. The market has entered a healthy stabilization phase after the roller coaster years of 2020 and 2021, according to Paul Cardarelli, vice president of sales for JetNet, in a review of the current year-to-date data while at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Goes All In on SAF
Bombardier and Signature Aviation signed a landmark multi-year agreement at NBAA-BACE 2022 on Monday that will see the airframer convert all of its flight activity to sustainable aviation fuel through the Signature Renew book-and-claim system. The deal will cover all of Bombardier’s flight operations starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
Aviation International News
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
This man built a plane for his family in his garden
Mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan built an aircraft from scratch during the pandemic and now hopes to use it fly his family around Europe.
This Is What France’s Giant Future Aircraft Carrier Will Look Like
PA-Ng as depicted in one of Naval Group's new renderings. Naval Group.The carrier, which will displace 82,600 tons, has had its design updated from 2020, including a new island superstructure configuration.
Aviation International News
Rolls-Royce Plans To Fly Pearl 10X Engine in 2023
Rolls-Royce (Booth 2043) plans to fly its first Pearl 10X engine for the ultra-long-range Dassault Falcon 10X in the second quarter of next year. Philipp Zeller, Rolls-Royce senior v-p for Dassault, said flight tests of the engine will be conducted on Roll-Royce’s Boeing 747-200 flying testbed in Tucson, Arizona. The tests will involve four engines that collectively will fly for approximately 100 hours. After successful flight testing, the engines will be shipped to Dassault.
dronedj.com
EVTOL air taxi developer Archer to unveil its production craft in November
Next-generation electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Archer Aviation has announced it will be presenting the version of the air taxi it will take into production at an event in November. Archer made the announcement today, saying the unveiling would allow attendees to get a first look at the...
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
Flying Magazine
NBAA Partners With Aviation Pioneer to Build Training Center
Barrington Irving is partnering with NBAA and other industry stakeholders to build an aviation workforce training Center in Miami. [Courtesy Michael Wildes]. The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is partnering with a Florida-based aviation educational company and other industry stakeholders to launch a new training program that aims to develop a future business aviation workforce, it announced Tuesday afternoon at its Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine
FlyExclusive to Upsize Fleet With Citation Buy
FlyExclusive has entered into an agreement to purchase eight Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft and up to six Citation Longitudes. [Courtesy: flyExclusive]. FlyExclusive, a Part 135 operation out of Kinston, North Carolina, continues its growth by placing an order for up to 14 additional Cessna Citation business jets, according to the company.
Flying Magazine
Wipaire Delivers 150th Set of Wipline 13000 Floats to Trans Maldivian Airways
Trans Maldivian Airways has a large fleet of de Havilland Twin Otter floatplanes. [Courtesy: Wipaire Inc.]. Wipaire Inc. said it delivered its 150th set of Wipline 13000 floats to Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) this month. The aircraft services company, based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, said the floats, built for the de Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter, are designed to perform well in rough water and with heavy loads.
Flying Magazine
IADA Reports Strong Third-Quarter Aircraft Sales
The business jet resale market is robust and the six-month demand for business jets strong, IADA said in its 2022 third-quarter report. [Courtesy: Pilatus]. The business jet resale market is robust and the six-month demand for business jets strong, according to the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), which released its 2022 third-quarter market report Tuesday.
Aviation International News
Fully Outfitted Falcon 6X Lands at BACE
The “extra wide body” Falcon 6X, scheduled to enter service in mid-2023, is now in its final stage of flight trials, Dassault Aviation said Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. In addition, the French airframer is presenting a fully outfitted 6X on static display this week at the show. According...
prestigeonline.com
Volocopter set to launch Rome Electric Air Taxi Service by 2024
Volocopter set to launch Rome Electric Air Taxi Service by 2024. If everything goes smoothly, Rome plans to have a revolutionary electric air taxi service by 2024 — just in time for the 2025 Vatican Jubilee. On October 6, German electric air-taxi company Volocopter GmbH carried out the first...
