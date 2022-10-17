“It’s not enough to think about sustainability like it had been in the past as a desire or some kind of noble cause—it’s a demand necessity and we have the responsibility and [incentive] to proceed on that path,” Embraer Executive Jets president and CEO Michael Amalfitano said Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. He noted the company’s recent demonstration test flights on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using one of its E195-E2 regional jets, which flew with one engine burning neat SAF while the other used a 50 percent SAF blend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO