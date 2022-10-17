ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium

Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
Franchise great Delanie Walker retires as a member of the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE — Tight end Delanie Walker is retiring as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Walker calls it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL. Tennessee announced that the three-time Pro Bowler will hold a retirement press conference on Tuesday. The 38-year-old spent seven seasons with the Titans from 2013-2019 after spending his first seven years in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.
Titans Stadium Could Get Most Public Money Ever for An NFL Project

The Tennessee Titans could be on the receiving end of the most public money ever allocated for an NFL project with their proposed domed stadium. Earlier this month, Nashville mayor John Cooper agreed to a deal with the NFL to build a new stadium that can host major sporting events including the Final Four and Super Bowl — to the tune of up to $2.2 billion.
Former Titans, 49ers tight end Delanie Walker officially retires

Delanie Walker is calling it a career. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday after 14 seasons. Walker, 38, hasn’t played since 2019. He played the first seven of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and the last seven with the Tennessee Titans, who will honor him with a retirement ceremony at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday.
Titans give concerning injury update on WR Racey McMath

The latest injury update on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath is cause for a lot of concern moving forward. McMath was placed on Injured Reserve by the Titans at the end of training camp with a hip injury, which required him to miss a minimum of four games to begin the regular season.
