Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
atozsports.com
What the NFL told the Titans about hosting a Super Bowl at new stadium
Yesterday’s announcement of the Tennessee Titans new stadium deal has raised a lot of questions from Titans fans and Nashville citizens regarding the project. While the new $2.1 billion dollar project details include a brand new domed stadium and state of the art facilities to improve fan experience, there seems to be growing concern about the Titans decreasing the stadium capacity in the new building.
Titans to build new $2.1B stadium with goal of opening in 2026
A long-awaited decision about Nissan Stadium has finally been made: The Titans are getting a new home.
atozsports.com
Franchise great Delanie Walker retires as a member of the Tennessee Titans
NASHVILLE — Tight end Delanie Walker is retiring as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Walker calls it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL. Tennessee announced that the three-time Pro Bowler will hold a retirement press conference on Tuesday. The 38-year-old spent seven seasons with the Titans from 2013-2019 after spending his first seven years in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.
Benzinga
Titans Stadium Could Get Most Public Money Ever for An NFL Project
The Tennessee Titans could be on the receiving end of the most public money ever allocated for an NFL project with their proposed domed stadium. Earlier this month, Nashville mayor John Cooper agreed to a deal with the NFL to build a new stadium that can host major sporting events including the Final Four and Super Bowl — to the tune of up to $2.2 billion.
Titans great Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL
After not playing in each of the past two seasons, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a 14-year career. The team will hold a press conference for its franchise great on Tuesday afternoon. Walker spent seven seasons with the San...
NBC Sports
Former Titans, 49ers tight end Delanie Walker officially retires
Delanie Walker is calling it a career. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday after 14 seasons. Walker, 38, hasn’t played since 2019. He played the first seven of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and the last seven with the Tennessee Titans, who will honor him with a retirement ceremony at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday.
6 burning questions for Titans going into Week 7 game vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans are coming out of the bye and now find themselves with a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Indianapolis has won each of its last two games and actually saw their putrid offense rebound in Week 6, dropping 34 points on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
atozsports.com
Titans give concerning injury update on WR Racey McMath
The latest injury update on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath is cause for a lot of concern moving forward. McMath was placed on Injured Reserve by the Titans at the end of training camp with a hip injury, which required him to miss a minimum of four games to begin the regular season.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set to complete their season series in Week 7 with a matchup at Nissan Stadium. Looking to even the series, the Colts are coming off their first divisional win against a divisional opponent while the Titans are coming off their bye week.
